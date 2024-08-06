 2024 Best of Halifax Nominations Open | City | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST

2024 Best of Halifax Nominations Open

Help your faves go for gold

By

The Olympics are winding down this week in Paris, but here at home the medal hunt is only getting started. Nominations just opened for the 30th annual Best of Halifax Readers’ Choice Awards, meaning you—and other Coast readers like you—get to pick the people, places and businesses that go for BOH gold, silver and bronze.

Think your favourite coffee shop or sushi spot is one of Halifax’s best? Nominate it! We’ve got loads of categories for bars, restaurants and their staff, and the places that get the most nominations now move on to the final BOH ballot in September.

Want to give your barber, dog groomer or tattoo artist the ultimate tip? Nominate them for Best of Halifax recognition. The city’s original consumer choice award is an instantly recognized sign of success with hundreds of categories—and the BOH winners attract a lot of attention all year round.

Do you deserve a Best of Halifax award? That confidence is good, but it won’t get you on the ballot, so nominate yourself! There are BOH categories for politicians, musicians, artists, activists and more. Someone is going to win, so it might as well be you. And it all starts with a simple, free, painless nomination. It’s the best thing you can do today.

Head to bestofhalifax.com to make your picks.

Julie Lawrence

Julie Lawrence is a journalist, communications specialist and intersectional feminist from Halifax, N.S. She is the Editor of The Coast Daily.
