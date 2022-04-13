Zizmorcore is the fashion trend taking over a reopened Halifax

The hyper-local, super-individual response to big brand streetwear arrives in HRM.

For every think-piece that promised COVID would kill fashion, either at an industry or individual level, (and boy, was there a lot of them) those of us who love clothes knew that dressing as a mode of self-expression wouldn’t linger long in sweatsuit purgatory. Comfortcore, with its crocs and elastic waistbands, was the pandemic aesthetic—but as Halifax reopens and life recalibrates, we need a new look.


Thankfully, the trend of zizmorcore (first profiled in New York Magazine in March 2021) has arrived in our city just in time.


Zizmorcore, for the uninitiated, is a deliciously meta, totally customizable aesthetic defined by its casualness, individuality and commitment to community. Named for the ubiquitous NYC subway ads featuring dermatologist Dr. Zizmor (which themselves embodied a kitschy, non-ironic aesthetic of 1980s and '90s New York), zizmorcore is earnest, wearable city pride.

It's less about the look of a garment than it is about the sense of place the outfit delivers, name-dropping local haunts on t-shirts, tote bags and ball caps. A shorthand for your taste, it’s a way to embody the vibe of your favourite small businesses and regional brands: Communicating your most-beloved shops, eateries and neighbourhoods by literally wearing their names.



It's a virtue-signalling of your commitment to community: That you not only know and frequent the best local businesses (whatever they may be to you), but have folded their identity into your personal brand. Zizmorcore is bound up in the nebulous thread-nest of authenticity, a fashion-based picking and choosing of what makes Halifax unique to you by sporting branded merch from the places you treasure the most.


The individualism of the look is part of its appeal, as is the support it gives to small businesses who have had a rough go of it during the pandemic. Consider zizmorcore the antidote to the global brand domination and major label fixation of pre-pandemic street style: A localized, wearer-driven spin on casual dressing that proves Off White founder (and Louis Vuitton artistic director) Virgil Abloh correct in his prediction of the fall of big-brand athleisure.


A nice bonus of the look is its flexibilty: Since Halifax means something different to all of us, everyone's take on zizmorcore will be a little bit different. For some people, it'll include a craft beer t-shirt—but for those who can't think of the north end without smelling Oland's brewing, a vintage shirt from the major brewer feels like a zizmorcore holy grail.

Some might mix East Coast Lifestyle or Alexander Keith's swag into the mix. But, true zizmorcore is not what a tourist would show up and buy. Rather, it's what a local would know to wear. This is reflected in the trend's origins: When New York magazine explains Zizmorcore, it describes how COVID left NYC uncharacteristically devoid of tourists, so locals could renew their vows with their city and enjoy every inch of it for themselves. The trend's "only rock-solid rule is that the thing you’re repping could not exist in the same way in another city," New York writes.

Lucky for Halifax, we have our fair share of such gems, too.

(To that end, exclusivity in zizmorcore isn't gatekeeping based on price, like fashion usually dictates. The Birkin bag of this trend, as it were, would be a garment shouting-out your favourite Halifax business of yesteryear. Recently, a worker at a north end coffee shop was dishing out croissants while wearing a Smith's Bakery t-shirt. Smith's closed in 2019, after being a neighbourhood staple for decades.)


During a time when most of us were more recoiled from the city than ever—thanks to the cloistering COVID required—it makes sense that Halifax is now localizing zizmorcore: We’re re-emerging from the sea of COVID waves that continue washing ashore, reacquainting ourselves with our social circle, our lives and our city.


As you re-enter the world, it’s the only thing to wear. Below, we’re sharing some of our favourite local examples of the look:


click to enlarge img_0316.jpeg

Sourwood Cider’s perfect mix of neighbourhood joint and foodie destination is distilled in this dad hat (pictured above) that’s a decidedly fashion hue of mustard yellow (the big colour of 2022, for those asking).

click to enlarge img-3966.jpg

If Yasmin Grocery has long been your Agricola Street beacon, repay the favour with this marled grey t-shirt with hot pink script that lures the eye like a siren song.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2022-04-13_at_4.03.07_pm.png
Even though your sourdough discard might be so 2020, real ones know carbs are forever—something LF Bakery gets better than most, making a tote bag that sports a line drawing of the Gottingen Street spot’s trademark wax paper packaging on the side.



click to enlarge img-3973.jpg

Beloved dive bar Gus’ Pub is the small stage that’s launched thousands of Halifax bands since it opened in the 1960s. Wearing one of its new t-shirts that depicts that legendary platform means you’re ready for an encore—or the mosh pit.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2022-03-31_at_4.43.45_pm.png

It might’ve taken a global pandemic for Taz Records to fully overhaul its website, but no online presence will ever replace bin digging for new vinyl, anyway. This bucket hat (in red, please) shows you know exactly what we mean.





click to enlarge screen_shot_2022-04-13_at_3.56.43_pm.png
Portland Street destination Cafe Goodluck was early to HRM’s take on zizmorcore, debuting a tote that read “I miss brunch too” when it originally made the switch from sit-in restaurant to take-out spot. Its second foray into the trend is even better, though: This  line-drawn t-shirt is the sort of whimsy that COVID has put in short supply.

click to enlarge fof_northend_hoodie_1.jpeg

Beloved streetwear line Family Over Fame has helped Haligonians put on for their city for years—and has proved classic casual and deep ethos can co-exist in deeply wearable pieces. The line’s North End hoodie is a fresh take on a classic.

click to enlarge VIA INSTAGRAM
via Instagram

If the curated casual vibes of Dartmouth cocktail spot Dear Friend is the aura you hope to imbue every interaction with, the bar’s vintage-looking sweatshirts are a good place to start.


click to enlarge KHYBER.CA SCREENSHOT
khyber.ca screenshot

While zizmorcore is more focused on places than scenes, making it less focused on the arts than most fashion movements are, these t-shirts repping The Khyber Centre For The Arts—designed by Halifax artist Bria Miller—fit the vibe, championing one of the city’s top creative incubators.



VIA INSTAGRAM
via Instagram

The Loot is one of Barrington Street’s top fashion destinations, delivering a mix of curated thrift that any Y2K fan will love. Carrying this punny tote is the perfect way to schlep home the haul from your next visit.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2022-03-31_at_4.58.07_pm.png

Let the graphic, black-and-yellow pins from Jordan Bennett’s accessory collection with the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia help you remind everyone that we’re all treaty people with the Mi’kmaq names for Halifax and Canada.


Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
Theatre Nova Scotia's 2022 Robert Merritt Awards, recapped

By Morgan Mullin

The secret to Allister MacDonald's award-winning turn as the Mad Hatter in Neptune's holiday pantomime show? Instead of doubling down on camp, "I just approached the Mad Hatter like they were a real person," the actor says.

Stephanie Joline's debut feature Night Blooms blossoms at Cineplex Park Lane this week

By Morgan Mullin

Stephanie Joline (left) says her feature debut is inspired by the "grey areas of touchy topics" like #MeToo.

Shakespeare By The Sea co-founder Elizabeth Murphy retiring

By Morgan Mullin

Elizabeth Murphy was one of three collaborators who created Shakespeare By the Sea, the theatre company that brings The Bard to Point Pleasant each summer.

Halifax-based Ukrainian artist's work included in art auction for Ukraine

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax-based Ukrainian artist's work included in art auction for Ukraine
