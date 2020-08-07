Your summer staycation just got sweeter: George's Island is open to the public 

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.
COVID-19 »
New C19 cases and other info bits, mostly but not only from the province.
by TEAM COAST, Aug 3/20
COVID-19 »
Leave medical masks for the healthcare workers who need them and peep these options instead.
by MORGAN MULLIN AND FELESHIA CHANDLER, Jul 31/20
COVID-19 »
by TEAM COAST, Jul 27/20
COVID-19 »
Anti-maskers won't like it, but starting next week, masks are mandatory in public indoor places in Nova Scotia.
by FELESHIA CHANDLER, Jul 24/20
CITY »
Accidentally released message shows Discover Halifax is ready to act if the premier goes ahead with his risky plan.
by KYLE SHAW, Jul 23/20
COVID-19 »
by TEAM COAST, Jul 20/20
REALITY BITES »
The group is rallying to get the provincial government to look into the unexplained actions of NSCAD’s board of governors.
by SEYITAN MORITIWON, Jul 21/20
SHOPTALK »
Both the shop and the building it calls home are remnants of Halifax's history that will soon be gone.
by VICTORIA WALTON, Aug 6/20
SHOPTALK »
Some stores stopped allowing reusable packaging during the pandemic, but Tare’s green mission continues.
by VICTORIA WALTON, Aug 5/20
SHOPTALK »
Everyone can be themselves, the only pretending at Cape & Cowl is in the fantasy worlds of comic books.
by VICTORIA WALTON, Jul 25/20
SHOPTALK »
Queer, unisex designs are the priority all year long for Coeur Clothing
by VICTORIA WALTON, Jul 24/20
SHOPTALK »
Gabe "Squalor" David is making a permanent mark on the lives of queer folk in Halifax.
by FELESHIA CHANDLER, Jul 24/20