The Halifax Crafters Winter Market in pre-COVID times.
Your 2022 guide to 20+ Halifax’s holiday makers’ markets, Christmas craft fairs and more

The local way to check names off your nice list is here!

Chances are that, by now, you’re in full-on Santa mode, making a list and checking it twice. One of the best ways to make sure you score perfect presents—and dare we say, have fun in the process—is to hit up makers’ markets, craft fairs and pop-ups featuring small, local businesses and independent creators. Here, we’re sharing some sweet sales that are worth adding to your calendar:


Designer Craft Show

A high-end retail experience for lovers of luxury and fine craft awaits at this show, held at Pier 22 on the Halifax waterfront. One of the few juried shows on this list, the Designer Craft Show’s high standards highlights handmade works by over 70 makers.

Friday, Nov. 18, noon-8pm; Saturday, Nov. 19, 10am-6pm; Sunday, Nov. 20, 10am-5pm; Pier 22, 1031 Marginal Road, $10 admission


Warm up to Winter Outdoor Market

Local artisans, homemade treats and an outdoor fireplace make this the perfect excuse to visit the Cole Harbour Heritage Farm this month.

Saturday, Nov. 19, 11am-3pm, Cole Harbour Heritage Farm, 471 Poplar Drive, Cole Harbour


Christmas at the Forum: Boutique Show #2

A veritable north pole’s worth of seasonal swag awaits at this behemoth of a sale. Wear comfy walking shoes and get ready to wade through crowds—but know that one of the largest rosters of vendors in the region makes it worth it.

Saturday, Nov. 19, 10am-9pm, Sunday, Nov. 20, 10am-5pm; Halifax Forum, Windsor Street and Young Street, $5 entry


Lawrencetown Christmas Craft Fair

Saturday, Nov. 19, 9am-4pm, Lawrencetown Community Centre, 3657 Lawrencetown Road


Fairview Clayton Park Farmers' Market Craft Fair

Thursday, Nov. 24, 3-8pm; Centennial Arena, Multi Purpose Room, 27 Vimy Avenue


Evergreen Market

The seasonal shopping arm of Halifax’s seasonal hygge-up hype fest is a drop-in collection of 22 winter chalets stuffed with locally made goodies. Market hours are Wednesday-Friday 4-9pm, Saturday 11am-9pm, Sunday noon-6pm. The shops open Nov. 25 and close their doors for another year Dec. 19.

Nov. 25-Dec. 18, Halifax waterfront, details on the Evergreen Festival website.


Lower Sackville Christmas Fair

Saturday, Nov. 26, 10am-4pm, Sackville Legion, 45 Sackville Cross Road, $2 entry


North By Night Holiday Market

It isn’t just about shopping at this after-dark spending spree: Agricola Street will also sport a pop-up beer garden replete with mulled wine and live music. From North Street to Charles Street will be pedestrian-only as local artisans and family friendly fun takes over.

Saturday, Nov. 26, 2-9pm; Agricola Street between North and Charles Streets


Dartmouth Makers Market

A landmark sale featuring dozens of creators, this market is stuffed with stars of the craft world—and sees you picking up everything from hand-hooked rugs to illustrated paper dolls.

Friday, Nov. 25, 5-9pm; Saturday Nov. 26, 10am-5pm; 61 Dundas Street, Dartmouth


Vintage Christmas Show

The Curio Collective—an Instagram-famous cohort of vintage sellers—brings this show that promises to be the collective’s biggest yet.

Saturday, Nov. 26-Sunday, Nov. 27, 10am-5pm, The Light House Arts Centre, 1800 Argyle Street


For The Roses: A Holiday Pop-Up

One-of-a-kind ceramics, candles, flowers and more are on offer at this sale, held inside The Flower Shop on Barrington Street.

Saturday, Nov. 26, 2-4pm; The Flower Shop, 1705 Barrington Street


Bedford-Hammonds Plains Craft Market

Saturday, Nov. 26, 10am-2pm, St. John's Church, 2187 Larry Uteck Blvd, $2 entry


Merry Maker Market

Over 20 local makers and bakers are bringing their best to this sale.

Sunday, Nov. 27, 11am-4pm, Kinsmen Hall - 71 First Lake Drive, Lower Sackville, $2 entry


Ability Makers Christmas Market

Makers with disabilities and social enterprises that employ individuals with disabilities are the stars of this local shopping spree hosted by Easter Seals.

Friday, Dec. 2, 4-8pm; Saturday, Dec. 3, 10am-3pm, 22 Fielding Avenue, Dartmouth


Halifax Crafters Winter Market

One of the biggest makers’ markets around, this stalwart sale features dozens of vendors hawking everything from original fine art to craft kits to food to natural bath and beauty products. All are small-scale, locally made treasures.

Friday, Dec. 2, 5-9:30pm; Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4 10am-5pm; The Light House Arts Centre, 1800 Argyle Street


Gothic Christmas

Unusual offerings—from steampunk to fantasy—reign supreme at this showcase.

Sunday, Dec. 3, 11am-6pm, Maritime Hall, Halifax Forum, Windsor Street and Young Street, $6.32 entry, tickets available via eventbrite


Handmade Christmas Craft Show

Sunday, Dec. 3, 10am-4pm, Cole Harbour Place, 51 Forest Hills Pkwy, Dartmouth


Christkindlmarket

Dartmouth’s own Alderney Landing transforms itself into a northern European-style holiday market, filled with local artisans and their wares.

Friday, Dec. 2, 4-9pm;’ Saturday, Dec. 3, 8am-1pm; Sunday, Dec. 4, 11am-3pm; Alderney Landing, 2 Octherloney Street, Dartmouth


Pop Up Holiday Market

The Halifax Club hosts this event, which features hot cider, treats and snacks and live music.

Sunday, Dec. 11, 9am-2pm, Halifax Club, 1682 Hollis, $5 or free for members


Rad Holiday Market

The Halifax Anarchist Bookfair is here to remind you that punks celebrate the holidays too! While as of publishing the markets’ vendor list was not yet available, the market is meant to act as a fundraiser for Radstorm.

Sunday, Dec. 11, 11am-5:30pm, Radstorm, 2177 Gottingen Street


Last Minute Craft Show

If the adrenaline of the last minute keeps your heart thumping through the holiday season, this market has your back with a later-than-most event to knock names off your nice list.

Dec. 17, 11am-7pm, Halifax Forum, Windsor and Young Street, entry by donation


