You are at a turning point, Virgo 

click to enlarge

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PISCES

(February 19-March 20)



In 1637, renowned English poet John Milton wrote "Lycidas," a poetic elegy in honour of a friend. Reading it today, almost four centuries later, we are struck by how archaic and obscure the language is, with phrases like "O ye laurels" and "Ah! Who hath reft my dearest pledge?" A famous 20th-century Piscean poet named Robert Lowell was well-educated enough to understand Milton's meaning, but also decided to "translate" all of "Lycidas" into plainspoken modern English. I'd love to see you engage in comparable activities during the coming weeks, Pisces: updating the past, reshaping and re-interpreting your old stories, revising the ways you talk about and think about key memories.

THIS WEEK’S BIRTHDAYS: Carolina Andrade, Kate Bogle and Kasia Morrison.

Send your birthday wishes to bday@thecoast.ca.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)



Do you feel ready to change your mind about an idea or belief or theory that has been losing its usefulness? Would you consider changing your relationship with a once-powerful influence that is becoming less crucial to your lifelong goals? Is it possible you have outgrown one of your heroes or teachers? Do you wonder if maybe it's time for you to put less faith in a certain sacred symbol or overvalued idol? According to my analysis of your astrological omens, you'll benefit from meditating on these questions during the coming weeks.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)



You are most likely to be in sweet alignment with cosmic rhythms if you regard the next three weeks as a time of graduation. I encourage you to take inventory of the lessons you've been studying since your birthday in 2019. How have you done in your efforts to foster interesting, synergistic intimacy? Are you more passionately devoted to what you love? Have you responded brightly as life has pushed you to upgrade the vigour and rigour of your commitments? Just for fun, give yourself a grade for those "classes," as well as any others that have been important. Then draw up a homemade diploma for yourself to commemorate and honour your work.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)



Are you ready to seize a proactive role in shaping what happens in the environments you share with cohorts? Do you have any interest in exerting leadership to enhance the well-being of groups that are important to you? Now is an excellent time to take brave actions that will raise the spirits of allies whose fates are intermingled with yours. I hope you'll be a role model for the art of pleasing oneself while being of service to others.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)



Cancerian author Lionel Trilling (1905-1975) was an influential intellectual and literary critic. One of his heroes was another influential intellectual and literary critic, Edmund Wilson. On one occasion, Trilling was using a urinal in a men's room at the New School for Social Research in New York. Imagine how excited he was when Wilson, whom he had never met, arrived to use the urinal right next to his. Now imagine his further buoyancy when Wilson not only spoke to Trilling but also expressed familiarity with his work. I foresee similar luck or serendipity coming your way soon: seemingly unlikely encounters with interesting resources and happy accidents that inspire your self-confidence.

LEO

(July 23-August 22)



Poet Conee Berdera delivered a poignant message to her most valuable possession: the flesh-and-blood vehicle that serves as sanctuary for all her yearnings, powers and actions. "My beloved body," she writes, "I am so sorry I did not love you enough." Near the poem's end she vows "to love and cherish" her body. I wish she would have been even more forceful, saying along the lines of, "From now on, dear body, I promise to always know exactly what you need and give it to you with all my ingenuity and panache." Would you consider making such a vow to your own most valuable possession, Leo? It's a favourable time to do so.

VIRGO

(August 23-September 22)



Luckily, the turning point you have arrived at doesn't present you with 20 different possible futures. You don't have to choose from among a welter of paths headed in disparate directions. There are only a few viable options to study and think about. Still, I'd like to see you further narrow down the alternatives. I hope you'll use the process of elimination as you get even clearer about what you don't want. Let your fine mind gather a wealth of detailed information and objective evidence, then hand over the final decision to your intuition.

LIBRA

(September 23-October 22)



Certain artists are beyond my full comprehension. Maybe I'm not smart enough to understand their creations or I'm not deep enough to fathom why their work is considered important. For example, I don't enjoy or admire the operas of Wagner or the art of Mark Rothko. Same with the music of Drake or the novels of Raymond Carver or the art of Andy Warhol. The problem is with me, not them. I don't try to claim they're overrated or mediocre. Now I urge you to do what I just did, Libra, only on a broader scale. Acknowledge that some of the people and ideas and art and situations you can't appreciate are not necessarily faulty or wrong or inadequate. Their value may simply be impossible for you to recognize. It's a perfect time for you to undertake this humble work. I have a sneaking suspicion it will be liberating.

SCORPIO

(October 23-November 21)



Scorpio-born Ralph Bakshi has made animated films and TV shows for over 60 years. His work has been influential. "I'm the biggest ripped-off cartoonist in the history of the world," he says. Milder versions of his experience are not uncommon for many Scorpios. People are prone to copying you and borrowing from you and even stealing from you. They don't always consciously know they're doing it, and they may not offer you proper appreciation. I'm guessing that something like this phenomenon may be happening for you right now. My advice? First, be pleased about how much clout you're wielding. Second, if anyone is borrowing from you without making the proper acknowledgment, do yourself a favour and speak up about it.

SAGITTARIUS

(November 22-December 21)



"Vainly I sought nourishment in shadows and errors," wrote author Jorge Luis Borges. We have all been guilty of miscalculations like those. Each of us has sometimes put our faith in people and ideas that weren't worthy of us. None of us is so wise that we always choose influences that provide the healthiest fuel. That's the bad news, Sagittarius. The good news is that you now have excellent instincts about where to find the best long-term nourishment.

CAPRICORN

(December 22-January 19)



Poet Adrienne Rich wrote, "When a woman tells the truth she is creating the possibility for more truth around her." I believe this same assertion is true about people of all genders. I also suspect that right now you are in a particularly pivotal position to be a candid revealer: to enhance and refine everyone's truth-telling by being a paragon of honesty yourself. To achieve the best results, I encourage you to think creatively about what exactly it means for you to tell the deep—and entire—truth.

AQUARIUS

(January 20-February 18)



Through some odd Aquarian-like quirk, astrologers have come to harbour the apparently paradoxical view that your sign is ruled by both Saturn and Uranus. At first glance, that's unthinkable! Saturn is the planet of discipline, responsibility, conservatism, diligence and order. Uranus is the planet of awakening, surprise, rebellion, barrier-breaking and liberation. How can you Aquarians incorporate the energies of both? Well, that would require a lengthy explanation beyond the scope of this horoscope. But I will tell you this: During the rest of the year 2020, you will have more potential to successfully coordinate your inner Saturn and your inner Uranus than you have had in years. Homework: Meditate on how you will do just that.

———

Don't tolerate bullying from critical voices in your head or from supposedly "nice" people who are trying to guilt-trip you.FreeWillAstrology.com.