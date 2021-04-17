Yes, we should share the vaccine 

This week I—an able-bodied, healthy, working-from-home individual—have: Attended an in-person pottery class, an in-person violin lesson and an in-person yoga class. I went out for drinks after yoga with a friend, and met another friend for drinks the next night. (It’s been a long week.)

I went into the office and worked in a frenzy on a big story with my fewer-than-10 coworkers who I normally don’t see because I mostly work from home.

I'll be on the ice, coaching hockey practice all Saturday morning, with more than one team. Then I’ll spend Saturday night dancing to Adele with three other pals who I haven’t seen in a month or so.

All of this is OK in Nova Scotia, because the risk of me getting COVID-19 in a province with mandatory two-week isolation is so low. I’m wearing a mask, keeping my distance and I was just tested last week—though I could definitely get another one soon and that’d be easy enough. I’ve spent the last year paying attention to public health measures, playing it safe and staying home a lot.

I am not worried about dying from the coronavirus disease. I am a little worried about maybe spreading it asymptomatically, but I get tested often enough that I feel OK about it all.

Nothing about any of this means I deserve anything. Nothing about the bad political direction and individual decisions means someone in Ontario or Alberta deserves to die.

Public health is based on math, not merit. I can wait a bit longer for my vaccine, so that those at a higher risk of literally dying can get a better shot at not having that happen.