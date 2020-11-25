UPDATED: Wylin' in a winter wonderland

Jenn Grant's new holiday album Forever On Christmas Eve is full of classic tunes and a new original track that proves slow jams and holiday hits can overlap.

H

“O Holy Night” by Ben Caplan

The thundering folk star himself goes for Baroque with this holiday standard, making it the prime opening slot on this playlist: Its slow-building anticipation is perfect for waiting for the first guests to arrive.

“The Banister Bough” by Chilly Gonzales feat. Feist

Collaborations between Canada’s premiere songbird and musician-producer Gonzales are always solid gold (see the Gonzales-produced Feist album Let It Die for proof). This, the duo’s first-ever holiday hit, proves no exception as it tickles your every vertebra with warm piano and soaring vocals.

“Make You Mine This Season” by Tegan and Sara

When it’s time to kick the party into high gear, this glossy synth-pop gem is what you need—especially since it sounds so in the wheelhouse of the Quinn twins you’d barely know it was a holiday track if you weren’t paying attention to them sing “you’re the only girl I’ve got on my list.”

“Kisses for Christmas” by Christina Martin



Warm, jaunty and mid-tempo: Martin’s new holiday single is not only a catchy-as-hell reminder of what matters most this time of year—it’s also the perfect mood music.

“Downtown Christmas Eve” by Jenn Grant

If you ever doubted that a holiday song could double as a baby-making anthem, well, you’ve never heard Grant’s ode to life in a winter wonderland.

“Jingle Bell Rock” by Serena Ryder

Not since Regina George has someone made this rock ’n’ roll song slap so hard.

“It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” by Anne Murray

The grand dame of Nova Scotia’s folk tradition is back with the sort of album made for tinsel-edged days. Get into it as she tackles silver-throated standards like this one.

“Merry Xmas Everybody” by Sloan

This John Lennon-feeling 2012 holiday hit still holds up.

“Little Road to Bethlehem” by Don Brownrigg feat. Rose Cousins

A slow, sweet folk lullaby that’s perfect for deep conversation.

“Then It Snowed” by Gabrielle Papillon

A soaring, pop-tinged song that will make the moment feel like it stepped straight out of your favourite holiday movie.



Caplan's 2021 holiday hymnal is heavy on the pipe organ, adding a dramatic flair to the proceedings that's perfect for the most extra time of year. An electro edge and unfurling song structure make it an unexpected and striking addition to your playlist.

“Do You Hear What I Hear?” by Destiny’s Child

Transport yourself to the days of girl power and butterfly clips with this early 2000s holiday staple.



“Dear Santa” by Reeny Smith A piano-soaked, vibrato-stoked original telling Santa to keep the rabid consumption to himself, thanks, is a reminder why we love Smith’s smooth brand of R&B: Lyrics about everyday life, creamy vocals and honeyed backing music mixing into a sweet sonic shot.

“Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick” by Lisa Richard The country crooner gives a banjo-ified storybook of a song celebrating the season, yes, but also the big guy’s work ethic. You’ll feel this ear worm drilling in hard while your toes tap.

“Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” by Quiet Parade Quiet Parade, the Halifax fog rock mainstay, loves December so much it wrote a whole EP of holiday tunes. Here, its cover of the wistful tune Darlene Love made into a hit is the perfect excuse to look for enthusiastic consent under the mistletoe—instead of texting your ex ‘happy holidays.’

“Another Fckn Xmas” by waants A synth-y sadcore anthem from Halifax’s genre alchemist waants helps even the biggest grinches get into it.





“Christmas Time is Here (Instrumental)” by Vince Guaraldi Trio Jerry Granelli, the drummer who helped this jazz trio make history as the first to sleekly style children’s entertainment with deliciously grown-up music, had a longstanding tradition of performing the 1965 album A Charlie Brown Christmas each year. His death earlier in 2021 is still reverberating within Halifax’s music community—and this instrumental number is the perfect moment to pause and celebrate the one-man scene incubator and daring improvisationalist.

“What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve” by Kasey Musgraves Do a solid for your single pals and play this one so they can have their own meet-cute at your holiday fete.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey

The GOAT of holiday hits helps end your party on the perfect, vibrato-soaked note.