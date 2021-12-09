Woody or won't he?

Lezlie Lowe attempts to interview a talking Christmas tree

By

Woody The Talking Christmas Tree

MicMac Mall, 21 Mic Mac Boulevard, Dartmouth

Monday to Friday 10am-1pm & 4pm-7pm, Saturday, 10am-7pm, Sunday 12pm-5pm. Santa visits by booking only until December 23. Proof of vaccination is required for people 12 and older.

I’ve interviewed my share of notables, so it was surprising to be declined a chat with Halifax’s new famous son: Woody the Talking Christmas Tree. It’s the prerogative of handlers of the famous (Woody was mentioned on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Nov. 23) and the infamous (Fallon quipped: “Now we know what the Christmas episode of Squid Game will look like”), to control access to stars. It is similarly the prerogative of reporters to seek out the info they require. Over I went.

Our municipal tree mascot was sleeping, resplendent in his gown of green. Woody and I have a history. Visiting Woody as a child (the old old Woody, before his cosmetic work and even before he had a proper face) filled me with equal parts terror and excitement. I interviewed Woody in 1997, when 7,000 to 10,000 children visited him every year. When you love someone, you need to ask the tough questions: Why the fillers and Botox? Where have you been for the last 15 years? Maybe Jimmy Fallon couldn’t get an interview either.

