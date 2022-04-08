Screenshot
Even Doctor Strang Zoomed in from the safety of his office, but masks aren’t being made mandatory again for Nova Scotians in public spaces.

With COVID infections at a new high in NS, Strang stresses personal responsibility

Nova Scotia’s communities banded together throughout COVID, but facing the latest case surge are now being told it’s everyone for themselves.

By

Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang, held a Zoom briefing Thursday afternoon, April 7. It was originally supposed to be for media only, as a note from the province yesterday morning at 8:40 reiterated. But within three hours another email came from the province to say now the session would be livestreamed to all.

Although the province didn't say anything about why it changed its mind, popular pressure must have been a factor. Sure enough thousands of Nova Scotians tuned into the Youtube broadcast, the first time in months Doctor Strang appeared without premier Tim Houston by his side.

“There certainly has been a lot of talk in the last few days about what we aren’t doing, should be doing, perhaps, in response to the current COVID situation,” Strang began, likely in response to the critiques of the video released the previous day by the provincial government encouraging Nova Scotians to “get back out there.” Putting his personal credibility on the line, he continued, “I believe I’ve always been honest with Nova Scotians and I will continue to do so.”

In the two weeks since most COVID restrictions (save for masking in public schools and medical settings) ended, case counts and hospitalizations have been on the rise. Today’s release of data says 6,991 Nova Scotians tested positive on PCR tests in the last week, eight people died and 61 people were hospitalized.

That rate of infections, an average of 999 new cases per day, is the highest Nova Scotia has ever reported during the pandemic. The number of deaths is down from last week’s report, and hospitalizations are up from last week but still below what the province experienced in February. However, by the measure of new cases diagnosed every week, things have never been worse here.

But Strang and his briefing co-host, deputy chief medical officer of health Dr. Shelley Deeks, both say we are in the “transition” phase of learning to live with COVID, and that the public would become less compliant if mandates continued.

“There’s always going to be some people that feel we’re going too fast and want to hang on to measures we’ve used for the past two years,” Strang said. But “there’s other people that feel we’ve hung on too long.”

If the province feels stuck between these groups, under current premier Tim Houston its solution is apparently to divest itself of pandemic responsibilities. Strang said it’s “time to shift the control of COVID back towards individuals and families.” This is quite different from messaging earlier in the pandemic, under other premiers, that Nova Scotians should keep an eye out for the most vulnerable in their communities and protect each other.

Deeks explained why weekly reports make more sense in this new phase of living with COVID. “We all know that there is a lot of virus out there and we don’t need daily numbers to tell us that,” she said. “Now, we’re looking at severe outcomes like hospitalizations and death.”

Strang said removing mandates is in line with public health policies across the country, but when asked if he still recommended masking, he emphasized that in places where masking used to be mandatory “we strongly recommend that people continue to wear those masks.” But, he said, “the policy decision on that is up to others,” followed by a long, Jim-from-The-Office-esque look into the camera. (Blink three times if you need help, doctor.)

Tags

About The Author

Victoria Walton

Victoria Walton

Victoria has been a full-time reporter with The Coast since April 2020, covering everything from COVID-19 to small business to politics and social justice. Originally from the Annapolis Valley, she graduated from the University of King’s College School of Journalism in 2017.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Speaking of Daily Cases , Nova Scotia

Immigrants in Halifax share the struggles to become permanent residents in Canada

By Oriol Salvador

The Ballesteros family struggled for more than a year to be allowed to enter Canada as permanent residents, but they say all stress and frustrations disappeared when they landed in Halifax.

COVID cases, hospitalizations and news for Nova Scotia the week Feb 21-27

By Team Coast

COVID cases, hospitalizations and news for Nova Scotia the week Feb&nbsp;21-27

No masks, no limits, no POV as Nova Scotia lifting all COVID restrictions March 21

By Victoria Walton

Phase two of Nova Scotia’s COVID reopening begins March 7, with phase three and the removal of all pandemic restrictions March 21, several weeks early.

COVID cases, hospitalizations and news for Nova Scotia the week Feb 14-20

By Team Coast

COVID cases, hospitalizations and news for Nova Scotia the week Feb&nbsp;14-20
More »

Latest in COVID-19

Premier Houston’s bizarre new COVID video annotated by Twitter

By Kyle Shaw

“Strang looks like he's in a proof of life video.”

“I get to wake up and experience another day of life on this earth”

By Zeta Paul

“I get to wake up and experience another day of life on this earth”

Nova Scotia now has almost no COVID rules, but masks are still mandatory in schools

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 restrictions dropped Monday, with one big exception—masks remain mandatory in schools.

We asked Coast readers how the pandemic changed their lives

Submitted by Coast Readers

We asked Coast readers how the pandemic changed their lives
More »
More COVID-19 »
All News + Opinion »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

Premier Houston’s bizarre new COVID video annotated by Twitter

By Kyle Shaw

“Strang looks like he's in a proof of life video.”

Nova Scotia now has almost no COVID rules, but masks are still mandatory in schools

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 restrictions dropped Monday, with one big exception—masks remain mandatory in schools.

NS government announces 22,600 new homes, and 373 of them will be affordable

By Victoria Walton

The Mount Hope area of Dartmouth will see 875 new units, 373 of which will be “affordable.”

Nova Scotia's first day hospital for mental health set to open in Halifax

By Lyndsay Armstrong

At the day hospital announcement, from left: Brian Comer, minister responsible for the office of addictions and mental health; Doctor Sanjana Sridharan, head of acute consultation and emergency psychiatry, mental health and addictions program, Nova Scotia Health; and Matt White, Central zone program leader, acute care and crisis support, mental health and addictions.

Member Associations

© 2022 Coast Publishing Ltd.