News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

April 28, 2021 News + Opinion » COVID-19

click to enlarge Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of April 28, 2021. Legend here. THE COAST

Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of April 28, 2021. Legend here. THE COAST

With 75 new cases NS is at a record 489 active cases April 28 

Nova Scotia’s latest COVID-19 numbers on day one of the provincial lockdown.

By

There's not much reason to celebrate when the province announces 75 new cases, the second-most infections it's had in one day. And when the active caseload reaches a new pandemic provincial high of 489 cases, beating the mark of 466 set during the first wave in April 2020. And when two of the new cases are workers in long-term care facilities, including Northwood. And when this morning at 8am the new, stricter, province-wide lockdown came into effect, dovetailing Halifax's sixth day of lockdown into Nova Scotia's first.

Related The new COVID restrictions: What’s considered essential in Nova Scotia: Are lockdown chips a thing yet?
Strang’s still working with his team to determine what “essential” encompasses. COMMUNICATIONS NOVA SCOTIA
The new COVID restrictions: What’s considered essential in Nova Scotia
Are lockdown chips a thing yet?
By Victoria Walton
COVID-19
Related Proceed with caution: contact tracing has slowed: If you’re waiting for clear guidelines or a call from public health, it may take longer than normal.
Proceed with caution: contact tracing has slowed
If you’re waiting for clear guidelines or a call from public health, it may take longer than normal.
By Caora McKenna
COVID-19

But there are a couple positive glimmers. Today's 75 cases is down from the 96 reported yesterday, the first time in over a week that the number of daily new cases has dropped from one day to the next. And nobody new has gone into the hospital or ICU since yesterday; there remain 11 patients hospitalized across the province, with three of those in intensive care.

Yeah, the good bits don't outweigh the negatives.

Related Say hello to the giant floating unicorn Halifax needs right now: After we knock down this third wave of COVID, the new Splashifax water park awaits.
“We’re leaning heavily into the rainbow and unicorn theme,” says co-founder Dave Wolpin. SUBMITTED
Say hello to the giant floating unicorn Halifax needs right now
After we knock down this third wave of COVID, the new Splashifax water park awaits.
By Kyle Shaw
City
Related 96 new cases and Nova Scotia gets locked down April 27: The province’s COVID-19 third wave goes from bad to worse on Tuesday.
Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of April 27, 2021. Legend <a href="https://www.thecoast.ca/COVID19Needtoknow/archives/2020/10/27/legendary" target="_blank">here</a>. THE COAST
96 new cases and Nova Scotia gets locked down April 27
The province’s COVID-19 third wave goes from bad to worse on Tuesday.
By Kyle Shaw
COVID-19
In neutral news, there were just over 10,000 doses of vaccine administered yesterday according to today's provincial report, which is fine but not great compared to the nearly 15,000 delivered a week ago. And due to some technical issue, there's no information on the number of COVID-19 tests that Nova Scotia labs completed yesterday. Five people have recovered from the disease, which is more than yesterday's report, but fewer than the day before.

Here's the case information coming verbatim from the province, including details on the long-term care staff who tested positive. Our table localizing today's cases is below.

Sixty-seven cases are in Central Zone, one case is in Western Zone, and one case is in Northern Zone.

Six cases are in Eastern Zone, one of which was identified Tuesday, April 27, at Strait Area Education Recreation Centre in Port Hawkesbury.

One of the cases in Central Zone is a staff member at Northwood’s Halifax Campus, a nursing home in Halifax. As a precaution, residents are being isolated and cared for in their rooms. All residents, staff and designated care providers are being tested. Most residents have been fully vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Another case in Central Zone is a staff member at Quest Regional Rehabilitation Centre in Lower Sackville. As a precaution, residents are being isolated and cared for in their rooms. All residents and staff are being tested. Most residents have been fully vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Where Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 cases are on Wednesday, April 28

HEALTH ZONE & NETWORK NEW CASES CLOSED CASES ACTIVE CASES
Western zone totals 1 new 0 closed 15 active
Yarmouth - - 4
Lunenburg 1 - 4
Wolfville - - 7
Central zone totals 67 new 4 closed 419 active
West Hants - - 3
Halifax 22 - 141
Dartmouth 34 2 196
Bedford 7 1 30
Eastern Shore -1 - 9
Northern zone totals 1 new 0 closed 14 active
Truro 1 - 7
Amherst - - -
Pictou - - 7
Eastern zone totals 6 new 1 closed 41 active
Antigonish - - 1
Inverness 1 - 2
Sydney 5 1 38

TABLE NOTES The totals for the health zones (Northern, Eastern, Western, Central) may be different than the totals you'd get by adding up the numbers in the Community Health Networks that make up each zone. The zone totals reflect every case in the area, while the community network numbers only show cases that can be localized with the patient's postal code to a region inside the bigger area. Because case information may be updated by the province after cases are announced, two things that lead to different totals are common: 1. the province never gets the information to track some case(s) at the community network level, usually leading to a higher number of cases in the zone total than the sum of the networks, and 2. a case may appear in the network day(s) after it was announced when a case that didn't have a postal code receives one, usually leading to a lower number of cases in the zone total than the sum of the networks. The names of the community networks here have been adapted/shortened for simplicity (click to download the province's PDF map with the exhaustively complete network names). All data comes from the Nova Scotia COVID-19 data page. We use a dash (-) instead of a zero (0) where applicable in the health network numbers to make the table easier to read.

Tags: , , , ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

The Animation Festival of Halifax returns
6 things in the federal budget you should know about if you live in Halifax
The new COVID restrictions: What’s considered essential in Nova Scotia
Short-staffed and with sick students, Halifax schools close for two weeks
Where to get a COVID test this week (April 26-30)
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in COVID-19

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Survey Asks

Should there be a public inquiry about what happened at Northwood?

  • Yes
  • No
  • The review was enough

View Results

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. The new COVID restrictions: What’s considered essential in Nova Scotia   (COVID-19)
  2. Say hello to the giant floating unicorn Halifax needs right now   (City)
  3. Where to get a COVID test this week (April 26-30)   (COVID-19)
  4. 6 things in the federal budget you should know about if you live in Halifax   (News)
  5. Where to get a COVID test this weekend   (COVID-19)
  6. What happened at Northwood?   (COVID-19)
  7. Despite a year of calls to defund the police, council adds $2.7 million to HRP’s budget   (City)
  8. If you’ve maybe been exposed you’ll most likely have to isolate until you get your test result   (COVID-19)
  9. 66 new infections push active cases over 300 on April 26   (COVID-19)
  10. Nova Scotia raises its infection record with 63 new cases April 25   (COVID-19)
Real Time Web Analytics

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.