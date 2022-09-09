The Coast
An ECE speaks at Thursday's rally for a living wage.

Why early childhood educators walked out

ECEs are tired of waiting for a pay raise

By

On Thursday, dozens of early childhood educators (ECEs) took time off work to rally for a living wage in downtown Halifax. They’re tired of waiting for the pay raise and benefits promised to them more than a year ago, under the Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement signed in July 2021. The province announced an improved compensation package for ECEs in January, and in April, it said the pay hike would be coming this fall.

“We can’t wait any longer,” says Bobbi Keating in an interview with The Coast at the Grand Parade rally. She’s the director of the Peter Green Hall Children’s Centre in Halifax, and has been an ECE for 33 years. Keating says ECEs are in an economic crisis, which the Early Learning and Child Care Agreement is supposed to help. “People are losing their homes. They can't pay rent. They can't afford cars. They can't afford food. So knowing the money is there, knowing they're withholding it on purpose for some reason, we need it to live.”

Based on the current wage floor, ECEs in Nova Scotia make between $15 and $19 an hour, well below the living wage in every region. The $19 level requires a bachelor degree.

click to enlarge Why early childhood educators walked out
The Coast
Mukti Mutsuddi (left) and Jihyun Kim (right), ECEs at Peter Green Hall Childrens' Centre.

“I have a staff member who's been at the centre for 28 years, and for years she was embarrassed to tell people what she made. And then finally she realized she shouldn't be embarrassed. The government should be embarrassed. The shame is on them,” Keating says.

The day before the rally, provincial minister of education and early childhood development Becky Druhan told CBC’s Information Morning the money is coming, and a protest wouldn’t be necessary. “Higher wages are coming this fall, a walkout just weeks before our target is not going to speed that timeline up,” she said.

Druhan said the rollout has taken so long because childcare is an “ununified” sector with 330 centres across the province and a “patchwork” of grants and fees. She did not give an exact date for the raise, or say whether the new pay would reflect the living wage. Druhan was at Thursday’s rally and told ECEs the same thing: that the new compensation is a “top priority” and “we’re going deliver it as soon as we can.”

click to enlarge Why early childhood educators walked out
The Coast
Dozens of ECEs marched to the Department of Education building.

“I'm really insulted when I hear people say, ‘don't worry, it's coming. Why are you going to protests, you're not going to get it any faster, just wait.’ Waiting just one minute more is too late,” Keating says. “The infrastructure exists to do a pay scale and a compensation and benefit package. They just did it for pre-primaries a couple of years ago. Do it for us. Just get it done.”

MacDonald, a nurse and mother of five, who requested to be referred to only by her last name, attended the rally. “It's important that they know that the families are behind them,” she says. “Without ECEs, I can’t help the healthcare system.

“I wouldn’t trust anybody else to take care of my children,” MacDonald says. “How can we expect them to take care of our children if they can’t live for themselves? If they can’t earn a living wage?”

The group marched from Grand Parade to the Department of Education building on Brunswick Street, chanting “Fall is too late, ECEs can’t wait” and “Druhan says ‘delay’, we say ‘no way.’”

“We're just fighting for what is fair,” Keating says, “right?”

click to enlarge Why early childhood educators walked out
The Coast
ECEs and supporters on their way to Brunswick Street.

Tags

About The Author

kjussinoja

Kaija Jussinoja

Kaija Jussinoja is a news reporter at The Coast, where she covers the stories that make Halifax the weird and wonderful place we call home. She is originally from North Vancouver, BC and graduated from the University of King’s College in 2022. Jussinoja joined The Coast in May 2022 after interning at The Chronicle...
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in City

Families need a household income of $85,000 to live a good life in Halifax says new report

By Kaija Jussinoja

Families need a household income of $85,000 to live a good life in Halifax says new report

Board of Police Commissioners has no control over moonlighting cops

By Matt Stickland

Board of Police Commissioners has no control over moonlighting cops

The Queen and I

By Kaija Jussinoja

The Queen and I

A new Titanic exhibit in Halifax has props, pics and a living relative of the fateful iceberg

By Kaija Jussinoja

A new Titanic exhibit in Halifax has props, pics and a living relative of the fateful iceberg
More »
More City »
All News + Opinion »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

Board of Police Commissioners has no control over moonlighting cops

By Matt Stickland

Board of Police Commissioners has no control over moonlighting cops

The Queen and I

By Kaija Jussinoja

The Queen and I

Families need a household income of $85,000 to live a good life in Halifax says new report

By Kaija Jussinoja

Families need a household income of $85,000 to live a good life in Halifax says new report

Weekly COVID deaths, cases and hospitalizations in NS (Sep 8 update)

By Kyle Shaw

Weekly COVID deaths, cases and hospitalizations in NS (Sep 8 update)

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group