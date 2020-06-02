Where you can give money to support Black organizations and lives right now 

iving money to Black organizations in the wake of protests across North America is one of the most effective and tangible ways to actually bring about change. Giving money once is OK. Giving money every month is better, and most places make it really easy to set up recurring donations.
Black Lives Matter Solidarity Fund NS is an emergency fund for Black people living throughout Nova Scotia to offset the unprecedented effect COVID-19 is having on the Black community in NS.
Canadian Civil Liberties Association is a human rights organization that defends the rights, dignity, safety and freedoms of all people in Canada, working with pro-bono lawyers for all levels of court across Canada to fight injustice and broad-reaching education programming.
The Africville Heritage Trust operates the Africville museum which tells the story of a community that met the indignities of racism with grace and faith. Its donation page is down, but anyone who wants to donate can do so via credit card and still get a tax receipt. Just email Juanita Peters (gmafricvillemuseum@gmail.com) to get started.
The Association of Black Social Workers has set up a toll-free phone number to help Black Nova Scotians during COVID-19, and works year-round to provide educational resources, support for African Candian workers and services that range from clinical counselling to professional development.
Black Lives Matter Toronto works to “forge critical connections and to work in solidarity with Black communities, Black-centric networks, solidarity movements and allies in order to dismantle all forms of state-sanctioned oppression, violence, and brutality committed against African, Caribbean, and Black cis, queer, trans, and disabled populations in Toronto.” Its advocacy has an impact across Canada.
Canadian Race Relations Foundation funds research projects that work toward the elimination of racism in Canada. It’s more research-based than action-based, but if the Street Check report tells us anything, policymakers say they need hard data before they’ll bring about change.
The Black mental health supports fund is a US-based fund working to pay three professionals to provide free mental health support to Black people who need it. If you know of a similar Canadian fund please share it, we’ll swap it out.
At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.
Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!
COVID-19 »
When a pandemic meets a police force with a history of racism, who gets to decide what common sense means?
by CAORA MCKENNA, Jun 2/20
COVID-19 »
Advocating for social justice should not stop because of COVID-19—it should get stronger.
by KEISHA JEFFERIES, Jun 2/20
COVID-19 »
New C19 cases and other info bits, mostly from the province but also Halifax.
by TEAM COAST, Jun 1/20
CITY »
The province says "I do" to gatherings of up to 10 people; 15 for weddings and funerals.
by VICTORIA WALTON, May 29/20
COVID-19 »
After 75 relentless days with new cases of C19, the province says there are no new cases today.
by KYLE SHAW, May 29/20
CULTURE »
How are all levels of government going to support the arts sector? And is what they're doing enough?
by MORGAN MULLIN, May 28/20
COVID-19 »
Need a haircut? You're in luck. Need daycare? Too bad.
by VICTORIA WALTON, May 27/20
SHOPTALK »
The final chapter for a Windsor Street institution.
by VICTORIA WALTON, May 27/20
THEATRE »
The theatre company leads you to yet another life-changing sight with a play that's also an app.
by SAM GILLETT, May 27/20
FEATURE »
A raw re-imagining of the hardcore band's catalogue brings new depth.
by ALEC MARTIN, May 27/20
REALITY BITES »
Sheltering in space instead of celebrating convocation means finishing a degree looks a lot different.
by MORGAN MULLIN, May 25/20
SHOPTALK »
The final chapter for a Windsor Street institution.
by VICTORIA WALTON, May 27/20