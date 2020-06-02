News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

June 02, 2020 News + Opinion » City

Where you can give money to support Black organizations and lives right now 

By
G

iving money to Black organizations in the wake of protests across North America is one of the most effective and tangible ways to actually bring about change. Giving money once is OK. Giving money every month is better, and most places make it really easy to set up recurring donations.

Black Lives Matter Solidarity Fund NS is an emergency fund for Black people living throughout Nova Scotia to offset the unprecedented effect COVID-19 is having on the Black community in NS.

Canadian Civil Liberties Association is a human rights organization that defends the rights, dignity, safety and freedoms of all people in Canada, working with pro-bono lawyers for all levels of court across Canada to fight injustice and broad-reaching education programming.

The Africville Heritage Trust operates the Africville museum which tells the story of a community that met the indignities of racism with grace and faith. Its donation page is down, but anyone who wants to donate can do so via credit card and still get a tax receipt. Just email Juanita Peters  (gmafricvillemuseum@gmail.com) to get started.

The Association of Black Social Workers has set up a toll-free phone number to help Black Nova Scotians during COVID-19, and works year-round to provide educational resources, support for African Candian workers and services that range from clinical counselling to professional development.

The Black Cultural Society / Centre for Nova Scotia works to protect, preserve and promote Black culture and heritage in Nova Scotia through the African Nova Scotian Museum and other initiatives and programming. 

The Delmore Buddy Daye Institute works for educational change and opportunities for learners of African ancestry to reach their full potential. Its programs are rooted in educational research that reaches policymakers, educators, parents and the general public.

Justice for Regis GoFundMe is a fund that will go directly to the family of Regis Korchinski-Paquette, who are still searching for answers about her death.

Black Lives Matter Toronto works to “forge critical connections and to work in solidarity with Black communities, Black-centric networks, solidarity movements and allies in order to dismantle all forms of state-sanctioned oppression, violence, and brutality committed against African, Caribbean, and Black cis, queer, trans, and disabled populations in Toronto.” Its advocacy has an impact across Canada.

Canadian Race Relations Foundation funds research projects that work toward the elimination of racism in Canada. It’s more research-based than action-based, but if the Street Check report tells us anything, policymakers say they need hard data before they’ll bring about change.

The Black mental health supports fund is a US-based fund working to pay three professionals to provide free mental health support to Black people who need it. If you know of a similar Canadian fund please share it, we’ll swap it out.


This is a non-exhaustive list of places to put your money in support of Black lives in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada and beyond. If there's an organization that should be on this list but isn't, please email news@thecoast.ca and we will add it.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Latest in City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Just the news on COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, for the week starting June 1   (COVID-19)
  2. Hundreds protest Regis Korchinski-Paquet’s death in Halifax   (City)
  3. Not today, COVID, not today   (COVID-19)
  4. Where to get a locally made mask in Halifax   (COVID-19)
  5. Voice of The City: Exposing privilege during a pandemic   (COVID-19)
  6. Locked down: Halifax’s police state of emergency   (COVID-19)
  7. Body cameras out of the picture for Halifax police   (Reality Bites)
  8. Seniors' and downtown snow removal don't get cut from this year's budget   (City)
  9. The Last Word says goodbye   (Shoptalk)
  10. A roundtable discussion with the vanguard of Halifax activism   (City)

COVID-19

More »

Reality Bites

More »

Shoptalk

More »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.