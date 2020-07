Where to go when you gotta go 

click to enlarge The washroom at Birch Cove may not be the first place you want to pee, but it's there in a pinch.

Victoria Walton

Public washrooms are always important, but especially so during COVID-19 when marginalized communities may have less access to retail store and coffee shop washrooms.



"At the basic level, everyone in our community deserves access to hand washing and washroom facilities," HRM public safety advisor Amy Siciliano told Coast writer Lezlie Lowe.



Here's a comprehensive list of all the public (read: free) washrooms available for use in HRM:

Albro Lake, 1 Sea King Drive

Birch Cove Park, 44 Oakdale

Crescent Chocolate Lake, 3 Melwood Avenue

Cole Harbour Commons, 460 Auburn Drive

Dartmouth Bridge Terminal, 24 Nantucket Avenue

Dartmouth Ferry Terminal, 88 Alderney Drive

Dewolfe Park, 150 Waterfront Drive

Fairview Cemetery, 3720 Windsor Street

Halifax Common, 5816 Cunard Street

Halifax Ferry Terminal, 5077 George Street

Kiwanis Grahams Grove Park, 45 Grahams Grove

Lacewood Bus Terminal, 320 Lacewood Avenue

Point Pleasant Park, 5906 Chain Rock Drive

Portland Hills Terminal, 866 Portland Street

Public Gardens,5771 Spring Garden Road

Ravenscraig Drive Park, 15 Ravenscraig Drive

Sackville Bus Terminal, 7 Walker Avenue

Shakespeare By The Sea, 5480 Point Pleasant Drive

Sir Sandford Fleming Park, 150 Dingle Road

Shubie Park, 54 Locks Road`

Afterrequested this information from the city, they also made it available publicly on their website and through a searchable map