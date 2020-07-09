Where to go when you gotta go 

Public washrooms are always important, but especially so during COVID-19 when marginalized communities may have less access to retail store and coffee shop washrooms.
"At the basic level, everyone in our community deserves access to hand washing and washroom facilities," HRM public safety advisor Amy Siciliano told Coast writer Lezlie Lowe.
Here's a comprehensive list of all the public (read: free) washrooms available for use in HRM:
Albro Lake, 1 Sea King Drive
Birch Cove Park, 44 Oakdale
Crescent Chocolate Lake, 3 Melwood Avenue
Cole Harbour Commons, 460 Auburn Drive
Dartmouth Bridge Terminal, 24 Nantucket Avenue
Dartmouth Ferry Terminal, 88 Alderney Drive
Dewolfe Park, 150 Waterfront Drive
Fairview Cemetery, 3720 Windsor Street
Halifax Common, 5816 Cunard Street
Halifax Ferry Terminal, 5077 George Street
Kiwanis Grahams Grove Park, 45 Grahams Grove
Lacewood Bus Terminal, 320 Lacewood Avenue
Point Pleasant Park, 5906 Chain Rock Drive
Portland Hills Terminal, 866 Portland Street
Public Gardens,5771 Spring Garden Road
Ravenscraig Drive Park, 15 Ravenscraig Drive
Sackville Bus Terminal, 7 Walker Avenue
Shakespeare By The Sea, 5480 Point Pleasant Drive
Sir Sandford Fleming Park, 150 Dingle Road
Shubie Park, 54 Locks Road`
