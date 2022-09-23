Where to find emergency shelter in Halifax during Hurricane Fiona

The emergency shelters and evacuation centres will both offer meals and overnight stays. The city says people experiencing homelessness should go to the two emergency shelters in Dartmouth and Sackville as they will offer additional services, but nobody will be turned away from any of the facilities.
Comfort centres are drop-in centres where people can have a meal, charge their phones and get information.
The emergency shelters are run by Beacon House in Sackville and Man Up 902 in Dartmouth, and the evacuation shelters are run by the Canadian Red Cross.
Emergency shelters opening at 4pm Friday:East Dartmouth Community Centre
50 Caledonia Road, Dartmouth
902-435-6211
Church of St. Elizabeth Seton/Sackville Area Warming Centre
125 Metropolitan Avenue, Lower Sackville
902-865-2112
If you need transportation to the emergency shelter in Dartmouth, buses will pick people up from these locations on Friday:
Lower Flynn Park - 3pm
Cogswell Park - 3:15pm
Victoria Park - 3:45pm
Halifax Central Library - 4pm
Peace and Friendship Park - 4:15pm
Law Courts / Ferry terminal - 4:30pm
Barrington Greenway -4:45pm
North End Library - 5pm
Ground Search and Rescue will be checking in with people at encampment sites later this evening and will offer transportation to the shelters for anyone who still needs it.
Evacuation centres opening at 8pm Friday:
Canada Games Centre
26 Thomas Raddall Drive, Halifax
Acadia Centre
636 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville
St. Margaret's Centre
12 Westwood Boulevard, Upper Tantallon
Musquodoboit Harbour Community Centre
7900 Highway 7, Musquodoboit Harbour
For more information, see HRM's severe weather events page.