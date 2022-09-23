The East Dartmouth Community Centre.
The East Dartmouth Community Centre.

Where to find emergency shelter in Halifax during Hurricane Fiona

Severe weather evacuation centres and emergency shelters open Friday afternoon.

By

Emergency shelters are opening Friday afternoon for people living in tents or sleeping rough to stay for the duration of Hurricane Fiona. For people who need to leave their homes, evacuation centres across the municipality will open this evening. Further locations will be announced as needed. Comfort centres will open on Saturday and their locations will depend on which areas receive the most damage.

The emergency shelters and evacuation centres will both offer meals and overnight stays. The city says people experiencing homelessness should go to the two emergency shelters in Dartmouth and Sackville as they will offer additional services, but nobody will be turned away from any of the facilities.

Comfort centres are drop-in centres where people can have a meal, charge their phones and get information.

The emergency shelters are run by Beacon House in Sackville and Man Up 902 in Dartmouth, and the evacuation shelters are run by the Canadian Red Cross.

Emergency shelters opening at 4pm Friday:

East Dartmouth Community Centre
50 Caledonia Road, Dartmouth
902-435-6211

Church of St. Elizabeth Seton/Sackville Area Warming Centre
125 Metropolitan Avenue, Lower Sackville
902-865-2112

If you need transportation to the emergency shelter in Dartmouth, buses will pick people up from these locations on Friday:

Lower Flynn Park - 3pm

Cogswell Park - 3:15pm

Victoria Park - 3:45pm

Halifax Central Library - 4pm

Peace and Friendship Park - 4:15pm

Law Courts / Ferry terminal - 4:30pm

Barrington Greenway -4:45pm

North End Library - 5pm

Ground Search and Rescue will be checking in with people at encampment sites later this evening and will offer transportation to the shelters for anyone who still needs it.

Evacuation centres opening at 8pm Friday:

Canada Games Centre
26 Thomas Raddall Drive, Halifax

Acadia Centre
636 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville

St. Margaret's Centre
12 Westwood Boulevard, Upper Tantallon

Musquodoboit Harbour Community Centre
7900 Highway 7, Musquodoboit Harbour

For more information, see HRM's severe weather events page.

