July 13, 2021 News + Opinion » COVID-19

Argyle Street is giving out more COVID shots than vodka shots this summer. STOCK

Where to get a walk-in COVID vaccine in Halifax 

Bayers Lake and the Halifax Convention Centre are both options.

By

Since June 29, Nova Scotia has been offering walk-in vaccination appointments to varying demographics. First, at the Convention Centre at 1650 Argyle Street in downtown Halifax, it was for first doses only.

Then, second-dose walk-ins opened up to those 65 and up in early July, then 55 and up. Now anyone over 18 can go! Every day the Convention Centre has between 200 and 500 doses of vaccine available for walk-in second doses, and you’re welcome to try for one of them as long as it’s been at least 28 days since your first shot.

The province is still pushing for people who haven’t had a first shot yet to get theirs, but with first doses levelling off at about 75 percent of Nova Scotia’s population, second doses are quickly becoming the focus.

As of July 13, the Bayers Lake clinic at 41 Washmill Lake Road is also offering 200 doses per day for walk-ins, which can be given as either first or second doses.

Unfortunately, children cannot attend these clinics as they are primarily giving out the Moderna vaccine, which is not yet approved for those under 18 in Canada. You also must bring your Nova Scotia health card (or the number) and an ID card with you.

If you need to book a vaccine appointment, find the clinic nearest you with this handy map from the province.

