Where to get a rapid COVID-19 test this weekend (May 1-2) 

On Friday, the Nova Scotia government paused booked PCR tests for most Nova Scotians. This weekend, the only tests available (unless you're a close contact or possible exposure) are rapid or pop-up tests. To get a rapid test you must be over the age of 16 and have no symptoms, recent travel or possible exposure to COVID-19.
Here's where the rapid-testing sites will be. When you go, dress for the weather, anticipate a long wait and don't forget your mask!
Saturday, May 1
- East Dartmouth Community Centre, 50 Caledonia Road, 9:30am to 4:30pm
- Cineplex Bridgewater, 349 Lahave Street, noon to 7pm
- Centre 200, 481 George Street, Sydney, 10am to 4pm
Additional walk-in clinic (does not offer rapid results):
- Membertou Entertainment Centre, 11 Chief Ben Christmas Awti’j, Membertou, 9am to 9pm, available via walk-in or by appointment
Sunday, May 2
- John Martin School, 7 Brule Street, Dartmouth, noon to 6pm
- Cineplex Bridgewater, 349 Lahave St, noon to 6pm
Additional walk-in clinics (does not offer rapid results):
- Membertou Entertainment Centre, 11 Chief Ben Christmas Awti’j, Membertou, 9am to 9pm, available via walk-in or by appointment
This list will be updated as more dates and locations are released on the NSHA website
.