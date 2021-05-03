Where to get a rapid COVID-19 test this week (May 3-7) 

Pre-booked PCR tests are still on pause
for most Nova Scotians. This week, the only tests available (unless you're a close contact or possible exposure) are rapid or pop-up tests. To get a rapid test you must be over the age of 16 and have no symptoms, recent travel or possible exposure to COVID-19.
Here's where the upcoming rapid-testing sites will be. When you go, dress for the weather, anticipate a long line and don't forget your mask!
Monday, May 3
Outside HRM:
- John Martin School, 7 Brule Street, Dartmouth, noon to 7pm
- Halifax Central Library, 5440 Spring Garden Road, noon to 7pm
- Halifax Convention Centre, 1650 Argyle Street, noon to 7pm
- Alderney Gate Public Library, 60 Alderney Drive, Dartmouth, noon to 7pm
- Cineplex Bridgewater, 349 Lahave Street, Bridgewater, 1pm to 6pm
- Centre 200, 481 George St, Sydney, 3pm to 7 pm
Tuesday, May 4
- Alderney Gate Public Library, 60 Alderney Drive, Dartmouth, noon to 7pm
- Halifax Central Library, 5440 Spring Garden Road, noon to 7pm
- Halifax Convention Centre, 1650 Argyle Street, noon to 7pm
Outside HRM:
- John Martin School, 7 Brule Street. Dartmouth, noon to 7pm
- St Andrews Community Centre, 3380 Barnstead Lane, noon to 7pm
- Cineplex Bridgewater, 349 Lahave Street, Bridgewater, 1 to 6pm
- Centre 200, 481 George Street, Sydney, 3 to 7pm
Wednesday, May 5
Outside HRM:
- Alderney Gate Public Library, 60 Alderney Drive, Dartmouth, noon to 7pm
- Halifax Central Library, 5440 Spring Garden Road, noon to 7pm
- Halifax Convention Centre, 1650 Argyle Street, noon to 7pm
- St Andrew's Community Centre, 3380 Barnstead Lane, noon to 7pm
- John Martin School, 7 Brule Street, Dartmouth, noon to 7pm
- Centre 200, 481 George Street, Sydney, 3 to 7pm
Thursday, May 6
Outside HRM:
- Alderney Gate Public Library, 60 Alderney Drive, Dartmouth, noon to 7pm
- Halifax Central Library, 5440 Spring Garden Road, noon to 7pm
- Keshen Goodman Library, 330 Lacewood Drive, noon to 7pm
- Halifax Convention Centre, 1650 Argyle Street, noon to 7pm
- St Andrews Community Centre, 3380 Barnstead Lane, noon to 7pm
- John Martin School, 7 Brule Street, Dartmouth, noon to 7pm
- Centre 200, 481 George Street, Sydney, 3 to 7pm
Friday, May 7
- Alderney Gate Public Library, 60 Alderney Drive, Dartmouth, noon to 7pm
- Halifax Central Library, 5440 Spring Garden Road, noon to 7pm
- Halifax Convention Centre, 1650 Argyle Street, noon to 7pm
- Centre 200, 481 George Street, Sydney, 3 to 7pm
- St Andrews Community Centre, 3380 Barnstead Lane, noon to 7pm
- John Martin School, 7 Brule St. Dartmouth, noon to 7 pm
- Tancook Recreation Centre, Big Tancook Island, 12:45 to 5:30pm
- Keshen Goodman Library, 330 Lacewood Drive, noon to 7pm
Outside HRM:
Saturday, May 8
- Alderney Gate Public Library, 60 Alderney Drive, Dartmouth, noon to 7pm
- Halifax Central Library, 5440 Spring Garden Road, noon to 7pm
- Halifax Convention Centre, 1650 Argyle Street, noon to 7pm
- Keshen Goodman Library, 330 Lacewood Drive, noon to 7pm
Sunday, May 9
- Alderney Gate Public Library, 60 Alderney Drive, Dartmouth, noon to 7pm
- Halifax Central Library, 5440 Spring Garden Road, noon to 7pm
- Halifax Convention Centre, 1650 Argyle Street, noon to 7pm
- Keshen Goodman Library, 330 Lacewood Drive, noon to 7pm
This list will be updated as more dates and locations are released on the NSHA website
.