May 03, 2021 News + Opinion » COVID-19

click to enlarge The Halifax Convention Centre is getting well used this year, but not for conferences. THE COAST

Where to get a rapid COVID-19 test this week (May 3-7) 

Get out of lockdown and get tested.

By
Pre-booked PCR tests are still on pause for most Nova Scotians. This week, the only tests available (unless you're a close contact or possible exposure) are rapid or pop-up tests. To get a rapid test you must be over the age of 16 and have no symptoms, recent travel or possible exposure to COVID-19.

Here's where the upcoming rapid-testing sites will be. When you go, dress for the weather, anticipate a long line and don't forget your mask!

Monday, May 3

In HRM:
  • John Martin School, 7 Brule Street, Dartmouth, noon to 7pm
  • Halifax Central Library, 5440 Spring Garden Road, noon to 7pm
  • Halifax Convention Centre, 1650 Argyle Street, noon to 7pm
  • Alderney Gate Public Library, 60 Alderney Drive, Dartmouth, noon to 7pm
Outside HRM:
  • Cineplex Bridgewater, 349 Lahave Street, Bridgewater, 1pm to 6pm
  • Centre 200, 481 George St, Sydney, 3pm to 7 pm

Tuesday, May 4

  • Alderney Gate Public Library, 60 Alderney Drive, Dartmouth, noon to 7pm
  • Halifax Central Library, 5440 Spring Garden Road, noon to 7pm
  • Halifax Convention Centre, 1650 Argyle Street, noon to 7pm

Wednesday, May 5

  • Alderney Gate Public Library, 60 Alderney Drive, Dartmouth, noon to 7pm
  • Halifax Central Library, 5440 Spring Garden Road, noon to 7pm
  • Halifax Convention Centre, 1650 Argyle Street, noon to 7pm

Thursday, May 6

This list will be updated as more dates and locations are released on the NSHA website.

Friday, May 7

This list will be updated as more dates and locations are released on the NSHA website.

