April 23, 2021 News + Opinion » COVID-19

click to enlarge The Halifax Convention Centre is getting well used this year, but not for conferences. THE COAST

Where to get a COVID test this weekend 

What else do you have to do during the lockdown?

By
With 150 active COVID-19 cases today in Nova Scotia, the third wave of the pandemic is officially here. Halifax's lockdown started this morning, in an effort to curb community transmission. But Haligonians are also asked to help root out the virus by getting COVID-19 testing: Public health wants you to get your nose swabbed whether or not you have any C19 symptoms.

Yesterday, the Halifax Convention Centre tested 1,625 people, a record for single-day testing. The line was long (about 40 minutes), cold and windy, but Haligonians were doing their part to stop the virus in its tracks. Here's where to get tested Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Rapid testing

To get a rapid test you must be over the age of 16 and have no symptoms, recent travel or possible exposure to COVID-19.

Friday, April 23
Halifax Convention Centre, 1650 Argyle Street, noon to 7pm
Sackville Sports Stadium, 409 Glendale Drive, noon to 7pm

Saturday, April 24
Dartmouth North Community Centre, 103 Highfield Park Drive,  9:30am to 4:30pm

Sunday, April 25
East Dartmouth Community Centre, 50 Caledonia Road, 9:30am to 5:30pm

Booked testing

There are numerous locations across HRM where you can book a COVID-19 test in advance. These tests take longer to give a result (24 to 72 hours) but you can skip the line and head right in at your designated appointment time, meaning it often takes less than five minutes to get swabbed!

Locations in HRM include:

Halifax
  • The IWK, Main Floor Goldbloom Pavilion Gallery, 5980 University Avenue
  • Mayflower Curling Club, 3000 Monaghan Drive (to the left of the main entrance)
  • Saint Mary's University Homburg Centre, 920 Tower Road
  • Testing centre in Bayers Lake, 41 Washmill Lake Drive
Dartmouth
  • Testing centre in Dartmouth Crossing, 72 Finnian Row
  • Drive-thru behind Dartmouth General Hospital, 7 Mount Hope Avenue (no taxis permitted)
  • Zatzman Sportsplex, 110 Wyse Road
Wider HRM
  • Eastern Shore Memorial Hospital emergency department, 22651 Highway 7, Sheet Harbour
  • Musquodoboit Valley Memorial Hospital (right of main entrance), 492 Archibald Brook Road, Middle Musquodoboit
  • Twin Oaks Memorial Hospital emergency department, 7704 Highway 7, Musquodoboit Harbour
For booking a COVID-19 test at a location outside HRM or for more information, visit the booking website.
 

