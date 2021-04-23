Where to get a COVID test this weekend What else do you have to do during the lockdown?

The lineup right now for testing at the Halifax Convention Centre wraps all the way around the building. It’s about a 40 minute wait according to people at the front. Testing is on until 7pm. pic.twitter.com/ClIa06UdnP

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!