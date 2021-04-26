News + Opinion
News + Opinion » COVID-19

Where to get a COVID test this week (April 26-30) 

Pick a nostril, take a deep breath and have your brain tickled for public health.

click to enlarge The Halifax Convention Centre is getting well used this year, but not for conferences. THE COAST
  • The Halifax Convention Centre is getting well used this year, but not for conferences. THE COAST
Covid-19 cases in Nova Scotia are climbing exponentially, reaching 323 active cases in the province as of Monday, April 26. Here's where testing is available this week in HRM and beyond, so you can do your part to prevent spreading the virus. We will be adding to this list if/when more testing sites are announced.

Rapid testing

To get a rapid test you must be over the age of 16 and have no symptoms, recent travel or possible exposure to COVID-19.

Monday, April 26
East Dartmouth Community Centre, 50 Caledonia Road, noon to 7pm
Halifax Convention Centre, 1650 Argyle Street, noon to 7pm
Alderney Gate Public Library, 60 Alderney Drive, noon to 7pm
Cape Breton Health Recreation Complex (first floor), Cape Breton University, Sydney, 2pm to 7pm

Tuesday, April 27
Cape Breton Health Recreation Complex (first floor), Cape Breton University, Sydney, 10am to 6pm

This list will be updated as more dates and locations are released on the NSHA website.

Mobile testing units

If you are living in a community with a confirmed or potential COVID-19 outbreak, a mobile health unit may be onsite. Here are the locations this week for some of the seven mobile units. You must book a test online via the NSHA website.
  • Lake Echo Fellowship Baptist Church, 17 Peter Court, Mineville (April 27)
  • Saint Vincent De Paul Parish, 320 Flying Cloud Drive, Dartmouth

Booked testing

There are numerous locations across HRM where you can book a COVID-19 test in advance. These tests take longer to give a result (24 to 72 hours) but lines are often shorter than at rapid testing sites, and your result from a PCR test (polymerase chain reaction) can also detect fragments of the virus even after you are no longer infected.

More information on the difference between a rapid test (antigen) and booked test (PCR) can be found here.

Locations in HRM include:

Halifax
  • The IWK, Main Floor Goldbloom Pavilion Gallery, 5980 University Avenue
  • Mayflower Curling Club, 3000 Monaghan Drive (to the left of the main entrance)
  • Saint Mary's University Homburg Centre, 920 Tower Road
  • Testing at the Canada Games Center, 26 Thomas Raddall Drive
  • Testing centre in Bayers Lake, 41 Washmill Lake Drive
Dartmouth
  • Testing centre in Dartmouth Crossing, 72 Finnian Row
  • Drive-thru behind Dartmouth General Hospital, 7 Mount Hope Avenue (no taxis permitted)
  • Zatzman Sportsplex, 110 Wyse Road
Wider HRM
  • Eastern Shore Memorial Hospital emergency department, 22651 Highway 7, Sheet Harbour
  • Musquodoboit Valley Memorial Hospital (right of main entrance), 492 Archibald Brook Road, Middle Musquodoboit
  • Twin Oaks Memorial Hospital emergency department, 7704 Highway 7, Musquodoboit Harbour
For booking a COVID-19 test at a location outside HRM or for more information, visit the booking website.

