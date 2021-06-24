Where to find a tennis court in Halifax 

With so many people turning to outdoor sports this summer, it can be harder to find a free court than usual. Here are a few recommendations for where to look in peninsular Halifax from Nicolela, who’s been hitting the courts with friends all summer.

Halifax Common courts

Though the five full-size courts here are usually pretty busy, they’re Nicolela’s favourite public place to practice. They’re also well-lit, so you can keep playing long after the sun sets. “In terms of the best quality courts, I think the Common’s are really good,” she says. Cogswell Street at Trollope Street



Behind Inglis Street Elementary School

Sometimes, choosing a court is a matter of practicality more than anything. Nicolela cites these as the courts she frequents most often, but she also admits they’re her least favourite. Though they’re cracked and don’t have any shade, they’re convenient to access, which trumps other amenities. 5985 Inglis Street

St. Mary’s Boat Club

The location of these three courts down by the Northwest Arm makes them a nice and picturesque place to practice. 1641 Fairfield Road



Conrose Park

Nicolela explains that these courts just got resurfaced, so they should feel brand-new and be especially nice to play on. This spot is also just up the street from St. Mary's Boat Club, making it convenient to go from one to the other if the first place you check is too busy. 6510 Jubilee Road





Westmount Elementary School

According to Nicolela, the two tennis courts at Westmount Elementary School are hidden gems. “They’re actually really nice,” she says. “And they might be lesser known, so they’re usually less busy.”

6700 Edward Arab Avenue





J.W. MacLeod—Fleming Tower School

On the opposite side of the Northwest Arm from Nicolela’s other suggestions, this single court near Colindale Street is a nice and usually quiet spot to play. 1511 Purcells Cove Road



