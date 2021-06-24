Where to find a tennis court in Halifax 

With so many people turning to outdoor sports this summer, it can be harder to find a free court than usual. Here are a few recommendations for where to look in peninsular Halifax from Nicolela, who’s been hitting the courts with friends all summer.
Halifax Common courts
Though the five full-size courts here are usually pretty busy, they’re Nicolela’s favourite public place to practice. They’re also well-lit, so you can keep playing long after the sun sets. “In terms of the best quality courts, I think the Common’s are really good,” she says. Cogswell Street at Trollope Street
Behind Inglis Street Elementary School
Sometimes, choosing a court is a matter of practicality more than anything. Nicolela cites these as the courts she frequents most often, but she also admits they’re her least favourite. Though they’re cracked and don’t have any shade, they’re convenient to access, which trumps other amenities. 5985 Inglis Street
St. Mary’s Boat Club
The location of these three courts down by the Northwest Arm makes them a nice and picturesque place to practice. 1641 Fairfield Road
