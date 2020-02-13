Where people have sex outdoors all over Halifax 



The things that make Halifax is a great place for getting outdoors—all the trees and lakes and parks—also make Halifax a great place for getting busy outdoors. In the 2020 Sex + Dating survey we asked people where they've had public sex. The answers were all over the map, literally. So for purely scientific purposes we made a map. You're welcome to use this guide for field research, as long as you promise to share your discoveries in The Coast's next survey.



Here are some of the reports we received in 2020:

“One humid night during the Film Festival years ago, a producer and I hooked up at the Shoe Shop, then hopped the fence into the Old Burying Ground by St. Mary's Cathedral and proceeded to rock one out amongst the graves. Probably going to hell for that one;-)” “What up, Point Pleasant Park?” “Pizza corner. Pepperoni burps, greasy fingers and all.” “In the Camp Hill Cemetery.” "Dartmouth Ferry Terminal Park." "Somewhere in D'town Hali—too drunk to know where." "We sailed over to McNab’s Island one perfect autumn day. We made love in a grove of birch trees with golden leaves all around. Magical. Less magical: on a PEI beach. Sand really does get everywhere." "Memorable: realizing while in the midst of the deed in a secluded spot at York Redoubt, overlooking the Harbour, that we were thoroughly entertaining the people sailing off Ferguson’s Cove."

"The night back when Halifax had Hallowe’en Mardi Gras that we felt it only appropriate to cheer up Alexander Keith in his tomb." "One gorgeous warm Canada Day, hiking back in the Purcell’s Cove backlands, when a warm slab of granite was just perfectly positioned …”



“Had sex on the waterfront and on Spring Garden Road.”

“In my car parked on Agricola :)” “Dartmouth Common during the Canada Day fireworks display.”

“On a bus, it was mostly empty." “Chocolate Lake has some nice quiet private areas.” “New to town, on a walk around a lake. Slid behind some bushes and rocks and rocked out. When we got up and looked around, realized we were just off the main path at the Frog Pond!”

“The entrance of the Scotiabank Centre." "The Vimy Ridge monument ... sincerely, thank you for your service.”

“The wave will never be the same.” “Canada Games Centre.”

“Sex on a park bench next to Sullivan's Pond.” “Rainbow Haven Beach.”

“Long Lake Trail ;)” “Boardwalk at Albro Lake in Dartmouth.” "Saint Mary’s football field.”

“The viewing platform Sir Sandford Fleming Memorial Tower, Dingle Park." “Citadel Hill!” “Bench on the Common across from Citadel High. ”Tom’s Little Havana bathroom.”