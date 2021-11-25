Stock
Along with lack of recognition for Indigenous rights, COP26 was an epic fail for climate justice.

Where go we go from COP26?

For starters, Canada must work quickly to update its climate plan, sign on to the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance and bring in just transition legislation.

By

As the world moves on from the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, the signs of our predicament are everywhere. Where I live, torrential rains have flooded towns and valleys, stranding and killing people and animals; wiped out roads, bridges and railways; and cut land access to Vancouver. A state of emergency was declared. Horrific memories of summer heat domes and wildfires are still fresh. This is a small corner of the world. But the signs are everywhere.

We should never consider this as some kind of “new normal,” and we must do everything we can to prevent it from getting worse. In light of that, was COP26 just more “blah, blah, blah,” or will it help us avert catastrophe?

Related
Whether they’re gas cars or electric, few of us question why we’ve decided so many people should each have large machines to transport them in isolation.

Failure of imagination drives the COP26 deal to cut transportation emissions: Sure, electric vehicles are important, but questioning car culture in order to reduce private automobile use is what the planet really needs.

Related
Climate strikers outside of Halifax City Hall in 2019.

What fighting COVID can teach the world about confronting the climate crisis: Global efforts to address the pandemic could be a “minor dress rehearsal” for tackling climate change.

International gatherings and agreements are important but they alone aren’t enough. COP26 was intended to finalize the Paris Agreement and get countries to accelerate climate action this decade. It’s all proceeding as intended, but things get watered down during negotiations, and many of the agreed-upon measures are voluntary.

Most world leaders are sincere in recognizing climate disruption for the crisis it is, and in wanting to address it. But until they recognize the urgent need to radically shift course and halt all new coal, oil and gas development, we’ll continue to face ever-accelerating risks from flooding, heat, drought, wildfires, human displacement and more.

Although many countries made some progress, including reducing or eliminating methane pollution, cutting fossil fuel subsidies abroad and reducing coal, oil and gas production, they came up short in many areas. Funding to help countries most vulnerable to climate change impacts—most of which contribute least to the crisis—is inadequate. Along with lack of recognition for Indigenous rights, COP26 was an epic fail for climate justice.

In many ways, the agreements increase divisions among rich and poor countries, and civil society and corporate interests, worsening the situation for those losing their lives, homes and livelihoods to climate change impacts.

Despite limited measures to curb fossil fuel subsidies, governments around the world, including Canada’s, will continue to bolster the industry with tax and royalty breaks and things like infrastructure purchases—not to mention public relations support from some provincial and state governments.

Despite its failings, the climate summit did get politicians, bureaucrats, corporate executives and others to agree on important goals. But it’s not enough to leave it all up to people, countries and companies with widely varying agendas and priorities. We must all get involved.

We can thank those who have engaged for much of the progress at COP26. Millions of young people and elders taking to streets around the world, massive marches in Glasgow during the summit, and people speaking out, writing, petitioning and creating art have made the world pay attention to humanity’s role in the crises we now confront.

When we demand action, politicians must listen. Here in Canada, our government has made strong commitments. We need to make sure those words are backed with effective action, and we need to push for better.

Canada must work quickly to update its climate plan, cap and ratchet down oil and gas emissions and develop a blueprint for a managed production decline. To confirm a true change in direction, our country must sign on to the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance and deliver on the commitment to end public finance for oil and gas subsidies abroad by 2022. Canada must also bring in just transition legislation without delay to ensure workers affected by the necessary energy shift are given support and opportunities.

Canada may only contribute around two percent to global greenhouse gas emissions (not counting those from others burning the products we sell, or producing abroad the products we buy), but we have the third-highest greenhouse gas emissions per capita, the third-largest known oil reserves and we’re the world’s fourth-largest oil exporter. What we do matters.

Our climate is rapidly changing, and it will continue to do so for some time because of the emissions we’ve already pumped into the atmosphere. That means, as well as halting activities that contribute to climate disruption, we must also find ways to protect ourselves from costly and deadly floods, fires, slides, extreme weather events and more.

COP26 and the Paris Agreement are part of the solution, but we need so much more.

David Suzuki is a scientist, broadcaster, author and co-founder of the David Suzuki Foundation. This “Science Matters” column was written with contributions from David Suzuki Foundation Senior Writer and Editor Ian Hanington. Learn more at davidsuzuki.org.

Tags

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Speaking of COP26 , Science Matters

Failure of imagination drives the COP26 deal to cut transportation emissions

By David Suzuki

Whether they’re gas cars or electric, few of us question why we’ve decided so many people should each have large machines to transport them in isolation.

Despite “code red,” governments continue to support fossil fuels

By David Suzuki

Canada was generous to coal, oil and gas in 2020, giving the industry close to $64 billion.

How action to fight the climate crisis at COP26 can be undermined by trade deals

By David Suzuki

Climate plans and initiatives can bring nations into dispute with other international bodies and agreements.

The climate is changing rapidly, but the oil industry isn’t

By David Suzuki

Why are we letting governments subsidize oil and gas with tax breaks and pipeline purchases?
More »

Latest in Environment

Failure of imagination drives the COP26 deal to cut transportation emissions

By David Suzuki

Whether they’re gas cars or electric, few of us question why we’ve decided so many people should each have large machines to transport them in isolation.

Despite “code red,” governments continue to support fossil fuels

By David Suzuki

Canada was generous to coal, oil and gas in 2020, giving the industry close to $64 billion.

How action to fight the climate crisis at COP26 can be undermined by trade deals

By David Suzuki

Climate plans and initiatives can bring nations into dispute with other international bodies and agreements.

PC climate crisis targets exceed campaign promises, but do they go far enough?

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Ecology Action Centre’s energy coordinator for sustainable communities Noreen Mabiza says she’s pleased with the proposed legislation, but the PC’s plan still falls short of what’s needed.
More »
More Environment »
All News + Opinion »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

12 things you should know about Halifax’s 2021 resident survey

By Victoria Walton

12 things you should know about Halifax’s 2021 resident survey (7)

Vaccines for NS kids coming December 2

By Lyndsay Armstrong

“Achieving good vaccination rates in the five to 11 (year-old) group is a very important step in moving out of this pandemic,” Dr. Strang said.

First look at the new Woozles on Shirley Street

By Victoria Walton

Owner Liz Crocker says Woozles isn’t just a kids’ bookstore, but a place “for and about children.”

NS preps for loss of unvaccinated public education and health staff

By Lyndsay Armstrong

“When we put the policy in place, we did so accepting that we’re going to lose some people that just don’t want to get vaccinated for whatever reason,” premier Tim Houston said.

Member Associations

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.