News + Opinion

January 30, 2020 News + Opinion » City

Turning the toxic tide on Northern Pulp and Boat Harbour 

With a legacy of broken promises and a company taking the government to court, what does the deadline for the Boat Harbour Act mean to people who see Boat Harbour as a loss they can never get back?

By
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Speaking of...

More »

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in City

In Print This Week

Vol 27, No 36
January 30, 2020

Cover Gallery »

more articles in News + Opinion »

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. EDNA and jane's next door have sold to Andy's East Coast Kitchen   (Food + Drink Feature)
  2. Turning the toxic tide on Northern Pulp and Boat Harbour   (City)
  3. Kicking off Black History Month with a talk on anti-Black racism at Dalhousie   (Voice of the City)
  4. Eastern Shore rallies behind Owls Head parklands   (Environment)
  5. Halifax sailing team secures a spot for Canada at Tokyo Olympics   (City)
  6. Pema Chödrön calls out Shambhala leader over sex abuse   (City)
  7. Giving—and taking back—the threesome rain cheque   (Savage Love)
  8. Halifax Regional Council approves $250,000 towards saving the Bus Stop Theatre   (City)
  9. Not every bridge must be burned, Sagittarius   (Free Will Astrology)
  10. Hot winter daze at SENSEA Nordic Spa   (Shoptalk)

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.