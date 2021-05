When Nova Scotia’s third wave of COVID might end If this wave is like the first two waves, we’re projected to get out of lockdown July 7.

Nobody knows what the future holds, but the past two waves of COVID in Nova Scotia tell us a lot about how the current third wave could end. The following animated slideshow from The Coast considers how previous waves reached a peak of active cases, then subsided over several weeks until the provincial government could lift lockdown restrictions and allow travel. The third wave finally peaked on May 10, so now we can project how it will decline based on the behaviour of the first and second waves. If this wave acts exactly like a hybrid of its predecessors, the province's lockdown will end on the first Wednesday in July. And if this wave is its own beast, influenced by COVID variants , Nova Scotia's vaccination rollout and/or its own giant size, then all bets are off.

