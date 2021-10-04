The Coast
Download the GetInTheLoop app to find all the listings and contests for Halifax Burger Week.

When Halifax turns into Burgertown!

Halifax Burger week is back! October 14-23, 2021

By

Halifax Burger Week is a city-wide burger-eating phenomenon and fundraiser for Feed Nova Scotia put on by The Coast. Creative burger offerings either have a set price of $7, or a higher price with the restaurant making a donation to Feed Nova Scotia from every burger sold.

The lineup guides patrons all over the city to new restaurants and old favourites alike, all in the name of burgers! Raising over $560k for Feed Nova Scotia over the past eight years, it has become the largest fundraiser for the organization outside of their own initiatives.

Find out more information about Halifax Burger Week on burgerweek.co and download the GetInTheLoop app to find all burger listings and contests.

Tags

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Food + Drink Festivals

Celebrate Onam with an Indian feast at Masala Delight

By Chris Stoodley

Onam sadhya is a traditional meal from Kerala where more than 20 dishes are served on a banana leaf.

Bring Greek Fest home this weekend

By Victoria Walton

Greek Fest 2021 will be taking orders both in person and online in advance. FACEBOOK

Station Six pumps out the patties for Burger Week

By Victoria Walton

Stephanie Brown preps for another busy day of Burger Week 2020.

Halifax Burger Week is back

Halifax Burger Week is back
More »
More Food + Drink Festivals »
All Food + Drink »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Trending

Barrio's wants to share a full Filipino cuisine experience serving fusion flavours at Bearly's

By Chris Stoodley

Nino Rodel Sevilla, co-owner and chef at Barrio's, holds a chori-burger and a plate of kare-kare.

Member Associations

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.