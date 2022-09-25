What's open (and what's closed) after the storm

With the worst of Hurricane Fiona behind us, the city is in recovery mode. As of Sunday afternoon Nova Scotia Power is reporting almost 250,000 customers without power, and there are still many Halifax roads blocked by fallen trees and debris. In other words, it's going to take a little bit of time to get back into the normal swing of things. But, having an updated list of facilities that are open and closed throughout it all might come in handy.

We'll be trying to update this list as often as possible given that we are also struggling with spotty internet here at The Coast.

WHAT'S OPEN

Comfort centres and shelters

There are a number of comfort centres open across the province for those needing support after Hurricane Fiona. Head to novascotia.ca to find the nearest one to you.

Emergency health services

While emergency health services remain open, Nova Scotia Health is asking that anyone who can wait for care should refrain from overwhelming emergency departments.

Halifax Transit

Halifax Transit has resumed regular scheduling although delays should be expected as the city works to clear debris left by the storm and restore power.

Halifax Public Libraries

Most libraries in the city reopened on Sunday, except the Captain William Spry and Alderney Gate branches. The Halifax Central Library downtown is a perfect charging and wifi spot if power hasn't been restored in your neighbourhood yet. To confirm branch openings as the week progresses, check HPL on Twitter.

Grocery Stores

Most grocery store chains (Superstore, Sobeys, etc.) are open as long as they have power. While power remains out across the city, calling ahead to your store of choice is a safe bet.

Nova Scotia Community College

All NSCC campuses remain open.

WHAT'S CLOSED

Public schools

Nova Scotia has announced that all public schools in the HRM as well as Cape Breton and the Northeast Region will be closed Monday, September 26. An update on the closure will be provided by end of day Monday.

Halifax Shopping Centre

Due to the ongoing power outages, the Halifax Shopping Centre remains closed. You can check out its Instagram to stay updated on developments.

Mic Mac Mall

Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth also remains closed due to an ongoing power outage. More updates will be provided on the Mic Mac Mall website.

Liquor and cannabis stores

Many NSLCs in the HRM are closed. For a list of all NSLC closures head to mynslc.com.

Dalhousie University

Dalhousie has announced that both its Halifax and Truro campus will be closed on Monday, September 26—and this includes University of King's College classes as well. A further announcement will be made on Monday on whether the campuses will reopen Tuesday.

St. Mary's University

SMU facilities remain closed. An update on whether the university will be open Monday will be given today, Sunday, at 8pm.