Kaija Jussinoja
People's Park on July 15, 2022.

What’s happening at People’s Park as of Wednesday, July 20

City workers showed up to fence off the site, but people are still living there.

By

As of Wednesday, July 20, nobody has been evicted from People’s Park, and no fines have been handed out. As predicted, workers from the city showed up Wednesday morning, ready to put up fences around the area on Chebucto Road also known as Meagher Park. They left when a volunteer informed them there were still people sleeping at the site.

According to the city’s plan, it will close off the park once all the residents are gone. “Today is when the city will start to increase pressure on people to find alternative accommodations,” reads a post on the People’s Park Instagram page.

Of those who remained at People’s Park after Sunday’s eviction deadline, three have moved into hotels. Two were put in a hotel “so dilapidated and mouldy they’ve spent most of their time back at the park,” volunteer Calista Hills tells The Coast. She says one new resident arrived at the park two nights ago, and a former resident returned on Wednesday. Hills says there are currently two full-time and two part-time residents as of Wednesday.

According to the Instagram post, one individual returned to the park because it feels much safer than tenting “out alone in the woods,” and there are “still concerns” about the city’s approved tenting sites. “This has and continues to be a place where people feel that they are safer,” the post reads.

Volunteers are continuing to keep watch at People’s Park to make sure the city doesn’t put the fencing up while there are still residents living there.

Tags

About The Author

kjussinoja

Kaija Jussinoja

Kaija Jussinoja is a news reporter at The Coast, where she covers the stories that make Halifax the weird and wonderful place we call home. She is originally from North Vancouver, BC and graduated from the University of King’s College in 2022. Jussinoja joined The Coast in May 2022 after interning at The Chronicle...
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in City

Mi’kmaw language teacher shares what the Mi’kmaw Language Act means for him

By Kaija Jussinoja

Mi’kmaw language teacher shares what the Mi’kmaw Language Act means for him

Here’s what’s happening at People’s Park after Sunday’s eviction deadline

By Kaija Jussinoja

Here’s what’s happening at People’s Park after Sunday’s eviction deadline

125-year-old Edward Street house is one step closer to becoming a registered heritage property

By Kaija Jussinoja

125-year-old Edward Street house is one step closer to becoming a registered heritage property

Asbestos saves 19th century house from demolition by Dalhousie—for now

By Kaija Jussinoja

Asbestos saves 19th century house from demolition by Dalhousie—for now (2)
More »
More City »
All News + Opinion »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

Mi’kmaw language teacher shares what the Mi’kmaw Language Act means for him

By Kaija Jussinoja

Mi’kmaw language teacher shares what the Mi’kmaw Language Act means for him

'What time does the noon cannon go off?' and more hilarious tourist questions

By Kaija Jussinoja

'What time does the noon cannon go off?' and more hilarious tourist questions (5)

125-year-old Edward Street house is one step closer to becoming a registered heritage property

By Kaija Jussinoja

125-year-old Edward Street house is one step closer to becoming a registered heritage property

Here’s what’s happening at People’s Park after Sunday’s eviction deadline

By Kaija Jussinoja

Here’s what’s happening at People’s Park after Sunday’s eviction deadline

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group