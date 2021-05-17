What’s coming to regional council tomorrow 

After wrapping up budget deliberations for the 2021/22 fiscal year at its last meeting, Halifax Regional Council will be getting back to work tomorrow with a regular all-councillor meeting. Here’s a preview of what’ll be discussed and voted on at the Tuesday, May 18 meeting.

HRM’s accessibility strategy

The strategy includes 31 recommendations slated to be completed by 2030, aiming to make Halifax’s infrastructure and programming more accessible for the 30 percent of Nova Scotians over the age of 15 who identify as having a disability. The strategy will see accessible transit improvements, from better bus stops to accessible taxis and Access-A-Bus services, Rick Hansen gold certification for accessibility on new HRM infrastructure projects and all municipal internet website and web content accessible.

Change to see “racialized” women on the Women’s Advisory Committee

At first writing, the committee called for women from Halifax’s Indigenous, African Nova Scotian and Black communities, but this change would specifically target racialized women who aren’t from those groups to join the committee as well. This move is to help the committee better reflect the community, citing the growing number of immigrants and newcomers in HRM.

A plan to make Herring Cove Road more cyclist- and pedestrian-friendly



This plan involves transit changes and acquiring some land to widen the road to make it more accessible for non-cars. A survey conducted as research for the project found that 66 percent of respondents would walk more if sidewalks were build where they don’t exist, and 40 percent would bike more if there were physically separated bike lanes.

Two properties up for heritage status

The homes at 2381 Moran Street and 2224 Maitland Street are up for being added to the Halifax Registry of Heritage Property at this week’s meeting. The buildings date back to 1858 and 1840, respectively.

Read the full agenda and find the link to watch tomorrow’s live webcast of the meeting here, and be sure to follow along with Coast city editor Caora McKenna’s live-reporting of the meeting on Instagram.