News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

March 21, 2021 News + Opinion » City

Community rinks, Schmitdville, parks and a development proposal in Fairview are on the agenda at regional council next week. THE COAST

Community rinks, Schmitdville, parks and a development proposal in Fairview are on the agenda at regional council next week. THE COAST

What’s coming to Halifax Regional Council on Tuesday, March 23 

Community rinks, Schmitdville, parks and a development proposal in Fairview are on the agenda for council’s next meeting.

By

Tags:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

The Youth Project is offering free gender-affirming garments to young Nova Scotians
You can judge a song by its cover
Atlantic Bubble and vaccine rollout both expanding
ICYMI: The week in local book and music releases
7 Sure Things happening in Halifax from March 18-24
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. UPDATED: Iain Rankin and Andy Fillmore among Nova Scotia politicians who are also landlords   (City)
  2. Are you a house-hunting millennial? Better sharpen your pencil   (City)
  3. 2 new cases on Saturday, the first day of spring   (COVID-19)
  4. Atlantic Bubble and vaccine rollout both expanding   (COVID-19)
  5. The best self-defence isn’t always a good offence   (City)
  6. The Coast is back with the 26th annual Best Of Halifax readers' survey results   (City)
  7. The Youth Project is offering free gender-affirming garments to young Nova Scotians   (City)
  8. What to expect at the new Seaport Market   (Shoptalk)
  9. CBC, please fire Randy Bachman   (Opinion)
  10. Almost 300 people in HRM shelters will get vaccinated next month   (COVID-19)
Real Time Web Analytics

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.