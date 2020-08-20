News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

August 20, 2020 News + Opinion » City

What'll it take to see someone other than an old white man running this province? 

Start by considering this long list of women who'd do the job justice.

By , and

Tags:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Latest in City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Fin too deep   (Reality Bites)
  2. Wanderers take on Forge today in second PEI match   (City)
  3. Two HRM properties get heritage status   (City)
  4. Where to get a locally made mask in Halifax   (COVID-19)
  5. Plans are in the works for Canada's only Black hair school to open in Halifax   (City)
  6. The fruit flies in your kitchen are laying about 2,000 eggs a day   (City)
  7. Just the news on COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, for the week starting August 17   (COVID-19)
  8. Greek Fest moves to take-out model   (Food + Drink Feature)
  9. Inside Canada’s foreclosure playground   (City)
  10. Wanderers' Chrisnovic N'sa shows off his moves on the field and on TikTok   (City)

COVID-19

More »

Reality Bites

More »

City

More »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.