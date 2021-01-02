What'll it take to see someone other than an old white man running this province? 

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.
Dining out is the latest trend to make a comeback in 2021.
by VICTORIA WALTON, Dec 31/20
The WHO found out about the disease on New Year's Eve in 2019.
by KYLE SHAW, Dec 31/20
Quick looks at cases and more, in Halifax and Nova Scotia.
by TEAM COAST, Dec 28/20
by CAORA MCKENNA, Dec 22/20
by TEAM COAST, Dec 21/20
Faith-based gatherings have a change in restrictions allowing them to take place between December 21 and January 10.
by VICTORIA WALTON, Dec 17/20
It all begins December 16, but the entire process will last until at least fall 2021.
by VICTORIA WALTON, Dec 16/20
by TEAM COAST, Dec 14/20
The latest on COVID-19 from Strang and McNeil.
by VICTORIA WALTON, Dec 11/20
What to expect now that a vaccine joins our pandemic tool kit.
by CAORA MCKENNA, Dec 11/20
With people spending more time at home due to Covid, the holiday spirit arrived early in 2020.
by VICTORIA WALTON, Dec 12/20