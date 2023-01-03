What we know about the Christmas Eve homicide, so far

Halifax police are sharing few details after Ryan Michael Sawyer, 31, of Ajax, Ontario was killed in downtown Halifax early on Christmas Eve morning outside the Halifax Alehouse.

Per a Dec. 28 release, the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service ruled Sawyer’s death as a homicide. But 10 days after Sawyer’s killing, Halifax Regional Police have yet to announce any charges or share the identity of who killed him. And further questions about how Sawyer ultimately died, the events that led up to his death and whether any charges are forthcoming remain unanswered.

What police have shared so far

Police took one man into custody on Dec. 24, HRP spokesperson John MacLeod confirms to The Coast. That suspect was released the same day without charges. The investigation, MacLeod says, is “still ongoing.”



The first police word of Sawyer’s death came at 10:52am on Christmas Eve, 38 minutes after a Global News report that a man—not yet identified as Sawyer—had died following an early-morning incident near the corner of Brunswick and Prince Streets.

A police release describes the incident as a “disturbance involving several people.” HRP says officers arrived at about 1:14am and found an “unresponsive man” on the sidewalk, just east of Brunswick on Prince. Police say he was taken to QE2 Hospital in “life-threatening condition.” By the time the HRP issued a statement, roughly nine hours later, he had passed away.



The death of a 31-year-old man that occurred on December 24 in Halifax has been ruled a homicide. Investigators are asking anyone with information or video from the area to call police. https://t.co/12JSZtEKoL pic.twitter.com/loh8PAqaOj — Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) December 28, 2022

The HRP described its investigation on Dec. 24 as being in “the early stages” and asked for anyone with information or video footage to call police at 902-490-5020. Police identified Sawyer as the victim four days later.

Speaking by phone with The Coast, HRP spokesperson MacLeod stressed that police are gathering evidence “to determine where that information will lead to.”

Sawyer, a former Dal student, went to high school in Windsor

click to enlarge dignitymemorial.com Ryan Michael Sawyer, 31, was killed on Dec. 24, 2022. His death has been ruled a homicide, but police have yet to announce charges.

Those who knew Sawyer describe him as a “wonderful young man” and a “big hearted soul.” In an online memorial, friend and former coach John Cole remembers him as a “great athlete and even better person,” with an “infectious smile and a love for life.”

An obituary for Sawyer reveals he spent his earliest years in Markham and Pickering, Ontario, before relocating to Windsor, NS, where he graduated from the private King’s-Edgehill School and went on to study business management at Dalhousie University.

At the time of Sawyer’s death, he was working as a vehicle planning supervisor for Nissan Canada in Mississauga, Ont. It’s unclear what brought Sawyer back to Halifax—nor how he ended up outside the Alehouse on the night of Friday, Dec. 23.

No comment from Alehouse

It’s unclear from police reports whether Sawyer’s killing started with a dispute in one of the neighbouring bars, or how he ended up unresponsive outside of the Halifax Alehouse. The Alehouse, which sits at the corner of Brunswick and Prince, was open until 3:30am the night of Dec. 23/morning of Dec. 24. Buck Ugly’s, which borders the Alehouse on Prince, was open until 2:00am. The HFX Sports Bar & Grill, which borders the Alehouse on Brunswick, closed at 1:00am.

Several social media reports have linked the incident as having involved a bouncer at the Alehouse, but The Coast has not been able to substantiate those accounts at this time—and the HRP has declined to comment further.

“With any investigation,” MacLeod says, “we wouldn’t provide any information in relation to any of the individuals involved until we’re at a position where we’re laying charges, and those charges have been sworn before the courts.”

The Coast reached out to the Alehouse for comment, but has not received a reply before publication. As of 1:20pm on Jan. 3, the Alehouse’s official Twitter account is private.

Do you know more about what happened on the night of Dec. 23? Send us an email at martin@thecoast.ca. We’ll never publish your name or any identifying details without your consent.