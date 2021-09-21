What to watch at FIN Atlantic International Film Festival: Wed Sep 22

Hands That Bind
In-person on Wednesday Sep 22, 6:20pm, at Cineplex Park Lane, tickets here.
Susan Kent, of former 22 Minutes fame, proves her show-stealing supporting role in 2020’s Spinster was the furthest thing from a fluke (not that we needed convincing) as she plays the wife to a farmhand whose dreams of acreage are growing ever-complicated.
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
In-person on Wednesday Sep 22, 6:30pm, at Cineplex Park Lane, tickets here.
File it under feel-good flicks: Benedict Cumberbatch stars in this extraordinary true story of artist Louis Wain, his pre-psychedelic artwork and his lifelong love story with his wife Emily Richardson (Claire Foy).