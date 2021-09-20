What to watch at FIN Atlantic International Film Festival: Tues Sep 21

Tin Can
Available for festival’s duration on FIN Stream or in-person on Tuesday Sep 21, 6:30pm, at Cineplex Park Lane, tickets here. Halifax’s Seth A. Smith (Lowlife, The Crescent) often weaves death and mystery together in his films, to wondrously weird results. Here, he delivers the horror-tinged jolt fans will love: When a parasitologist awakes in a strange cell with other captives, the group scrambles to piece together what happened. A global plague ravaged the earth—one which the parasitologist was working to stop. As her cellmates are dragged off one by one, she must plot an escape to save what’s left of humankind. Peep the trailer: