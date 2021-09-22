What to watch at FIN Atlantic International Film Festival: Thu Sep 23

Shush
Available for festival’s duration on FIN Stream or in-person on Thursday Sep 23, 9:30pm, at Cineplex Park Lane, tickets here. Halifax actor Amy Trefry stars as waitress Jessica who goes on a date with Eric, a handsome customer. When Eric shows Jessica a site on the dark web, she thinks she recognizes a local missing teenage boy on the page—but when she tries to report it to the police, it’s been removed. Thus, Jessica pulls a Veronica Mars to save the missing boy herself—her own past trauma bubbling up along the way.
Julia
In-person on Thursday Sep 23, 9pm, at Cineplex Park Lane, tickets here. Before there was Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat; before the first brick was laid in Martha Stewart’s empire; before we were all armchair foodies, there was Julia Child. An unlikely, late-in-life celebrity who basically invented cooking shows and power cardigans, the doc Julia isn’t the first movie to cover the legendary cook, but its mix of first-person narrative, archival footage and food cinematography makes it hungry for the title of the best.
Official Competition
In-person on Thursday Sep 23, 7pm & 7:30pm, at Cineplex Park Lane, tickets here.