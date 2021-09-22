Submitted
Halifax's Amy Trefry takes a star turn in the bone-cold chiller Shush.

What to watch at FIN Atlantic International Film Festival: Thu Sep 23

Today's must-see movies at the region's biggest celebration of cinema.

There are over 150 films on offer at this year’s FIN Atlantic International Film Festival, on from September 16-23 both online and in-person at Cineplex Park Lane. Offerings range from box office blockbusters to indie documentaries, from stories about the precursors of punk rock to teenagers managing viral fame. But if the crush of available movies has you wondering what to watch first, we gotchu with daily list of flick picks, highlighting the movies we’re most excited about. Here's the movie to catch Sep 23:

Shush

Available for festival’s duration on FIN Stream or in-person on Thursday Sep 23, 9:30pm, at Cineplex Park Lane, tickets here. Halifax actor Amy Trefry stars as waitress Jessica who goes on a date with Eric, a handsome customer. When Eric shows Jessica a site on the dark web, she thinks she recognizes a local missing teenage boy on the page—but when she tries to report it to the police, it’s been removed. Thus, Jessica pulls a Veronica Mars to save the missing boy herself—her own past trauma bubbling up along the way.

Julia

In-person on Thursday Sep 23, 9pm, at Cineplex Park Lane, tickets here. Before there was Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat; before the first brick was laid in Martha Stewart’s empire; before we were all armchair foodies, there was Julia Child. An unlikely, late-in-life celebrity who basically invented cooking shows and power cardigans, the doc Julia isn’t the first movie to cover the legendary cook, but its mix of first-person narrative, archival footage and food cinematography makes it hungry for the title of the best.

Official Competition
In-person on Thursday Sep 23, 7pm & 7:30pm, at Cineplex Park Lane, tickets here.

FIN wraps its 2021 event with a gala screening of this star-studded flick (Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas and Oscar Martínez all co-star) that feels like a glitter-doused cocktail of The Room and Jane, The Virgin: As a wealthy entrepreneur considers his legacy, he sets out to make the greatest movie ever made. In his quest, he hires an esteemed director, who makes two leading men to spar for screen time in a feud that'd make Rogelio de la Vega squirm.

