What to watch at FIN Atlantic International Film Festival: Thu Sep 23

Halifax actor Amy Trefry stars as waitress Jessica who goes on a date with Eric, a handsome customer. When Eric shows Jessica a site on the dark web, she thinks she recognizes a local missing teenage boy on the page—but when she tries to report it to the police, it’s been removed. Thus, Jessica pulls ato save the missing boy herself—her own past trauma bubbling up along the way.

Before there was; before the first brick was laid in Martha Stewart’s empire; before we were all armchair foodies, there was Julia Child. An unlikely, late-in-life celebrity who basically invented cooking shows and power cardigans, the docisn’t the first movie to cover the legendary cook, but its mix of first-person narrative, archival footage and food cinematography makes it hungry for the title of the best.

Official Competition

FIN wraps its 2021 event with a gala screening of this star-studded flick (Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas and Oscar Martínez all co-star) that feels like a glitter-doused cocktail ofand: As a wealthy entrepreneur considers his legacy, he sets out to make the greatest movie ever made. In his quest, he hires an esteemed director, who makes two leading men to spar for screen time in a feud that'd make Rogelio de la Vega squirm.