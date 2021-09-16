What to watch at FIN Atlantic International Film Festival: Sun Sep 19

T here are over



here are over 150 films on offer at this year’s FIN Atlantic International Film Festival, on from September 16-23 both online and in-person at Cineplex Park Lane. Offerings range from box office blockbusters to indie documentaries, from stories about the precursors of punk rock to teenagers managing viral fame. But if the crush of available movies has you wondering what to watch first, we gotchu with daily list of flick picks, highlighting the movies we’re most excited about. Here's the movies to catch Sep 19:

Freedom Swell



This documentary, written by Nova Scotia’s LaMeia Reddick, traces the triumphs and joys of North Preston Surf, an organization aiming to help African Nova Scotian youth connect with the ocean and overcome complex, historical barriers.

The Beothuk Story

Despite a 200-year erasure campaign by European history, the Beothuk people of Newfoundland are alive and well. Here, for the first time, they tell their story—debunking the myth of their extinction in the process.

Stream Me

When Indigenous teen Adira discovers a love of online streaming, her ascent to professional status and Twitch celebrity-dom come in quick succession. How will she handle the challenges that come with her newfound popularity? Peep the trailer: