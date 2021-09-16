What to watch at FIN Atlantic International Film Festival: Sat Sep 18

Wife of a Spy
In-person on Saturday Sep 18, 3:20pm at Cineplex Park Lane, tickets here. Set in 1940s Japan, this flick follows a wife’s white-knuckled grip on her marriage as, on the eve of World War Two, her husband prepares to share the things he witnessed in Manchuria (then a Japanese colony).
Poly Styrene: I Am A Cliché
In-person on Saturday, Sep 18, 6pm at Cineplex Park Lane, tickets here. The frontperson of seminal ‘70s band X-Ray Spex, Poly Styrene is the godmother of riot grrrl and afropunk. In this 96-minute documentary, her musical legacy and personal demons unfold in tandem. Peep the trailer: