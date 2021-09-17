Submitted
Puliter Prize-winning poet Elizabeth Bishop gets the full doc treatment at FIN.

What to watch at FIN Atlantic International Film Festival: Mon Sep 20

Today's must-see movies at the region's biggest celebration of cinema.

By

There are over 150 films on offer at this year’s FIN Atlantic International Film Festival, on from September 16-23 both online and in-person at Cineplex Park Lane. Offerings range from box office blockbusters to indie documentaries, from stories about the precursors of punk rock to teenagers managing viral fame. But if the crush of available movies has you wondering what to watch first, we gotchu with daily list of flick picks, highlighting the movies we’re most excited about. Here's the movie to catch Sep 20:

Elizabeth Bishop and the Art of Losing
Available for festival’s duration on FIN Stream or in-person on Monday Sep 20, 9:30pm, at Cineplex Park Lane, tickets here.
FIN might’ve summed up why we want to see this documentary about the poet best: “So often throughout her life, Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Elizabeth Bishop's trajectory is tragically disrupted by a profound personal loss that pushes her into her worst self-destructive habits. Yet in her sixties, while grief-stricken, she courageously faces up to her most tragic heartbreak, writes her greatest work, becomes her truest self, learns to master 'the art of losing,' and earns her place as one of North America's greatest poets. Transplanted Nova Scotia filmmaker John D. Scott foregrounds how Bishop's journey is indelibly connected to her Nova Scotian heritage.”

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
