What to watch at FIN Atlantic International Film Festival: Mon Sep 20

Elizabeth Bishop and the Art of Losing
Available for festival’s duration on FIN Stream or in-person on Monday Sep 20, 9:30pm, at Cineplex Park Lane, tickets here.
FIN might’ve summed up why we want to see this documentary about the poet best: “So often throughout her life, Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Elizabeth Bishop's trajectory is tragically disrupted by a profound personal loss that pushes her into her worst self-destructive habits. Yet in her sixties, while grief-stricken, she courageously faces up to her most tragic heartbreak, writes her greatest work, becomes her truest self, learns to master 'the art of losing,' and earns her place as one of North America's greatest poets. Transplanted Nova Scotia filmmaker John D. Scott foregrounds how Bishop's journey is indelibly connected to her Nova Scotian heritage.”