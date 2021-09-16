What to watch at FIN Atlantic International Film Festival: Fri Sep 17

T here are over here are over 150 films on offer at this year’s FIN Atlantic International Film Festival, on from September 16-23 both online and in-person at Cineplex Park Lane. Offerings range from box office blockbusters to indie documentaries, from stories about the precursors of punk rock to teenagers managing viral fame. But if the crush of available movies has you wondering what to watch first, we gotchu with daily list of flick picks, highlighting the movies we’re most excited about. Here's the movies to catch Sep 17:

When the clock hits 8:37 and a trigger is pulled, two teens from different backgrounds become linked forever—their lives veering onto new paths as a result. Mutual destruction awaits when we catch up with them 22 years later, as one might lose his life and the other, his sanity. Directed by Halifax’s Juanita Peters.

All My Puny Sorrows



Based on the smash 2014 novel by Miriam Toews (and co-written by the author), this film follows two Mennonite sisters who have left their religious life behind. As they forge a path forward, one is a suicidal concert pianist. The other is a struggling writer, grappling with her sister’s choices and making discoveries about herself in their wake.

PS: Burn This Letter Please



An overlooked chapter of pre-Stonewall 2SLGBTQ+ history was unearthed in a box of letters written by 1950s New York drag queens. Here, delving into the unexpected trove, is a mix of original interviews, archival footage and stylized recreation, creating a documentary that sees members of a generation of the gay community telling their story for the first time. Peep the trailer below: