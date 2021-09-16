PS: Burn This Letter Please deep-dives into an overlooked chapter of 2SLGBTQ+.

What to watch at FIN Atlantic International Film Festival: Fri Sep 17

Today's must-see movies at the region's biggest celebration of cinema.

By

There are over 150 films on offer at this year’s FIN Atlantic International Film Festival, on from September 16-23 both online and in-person at Cineplex Park Lane. Offerings range from box office blockbusters to indie documentaries, from stories about the precursors of punk rock to teenagers managing viral fame.  But if the crush of available movies has you wondering what to watch first, we gotchu with daily list of flick picks, highlighting  the movies we’re most excited about. Here's the movies to catch Sep 17:

8:37 Rebirth

Available for the festival’s duration on FIN Stream or in-person at Cineplex Park Lane Friday, Sep 17, 9:30pm, tickets here.

When the clock hits 8:37 and a trigger is pulled, two teens from different backgrounds become linked forever—their lives veering onto new paths as a result. Mutual destruction awaits when we catch up with them 22 years later, as one might lose his life and the other, his sanity. Directed by Halifax’s Juanita Peters.

All My Puny Sorrows

In-person on Friday, Sep 17, 6:30pm at Cineplex Park Lane, tickets here.
Based on the smash 2014 novel by Miriam Toews (and co-written by the author), this film follows two Mennonite sisters who have left their religious life behind. As they forge a path forward, one is a suicidal concert pianist. The other is a struggling writer, grappling with her sister’s choices and making discoveries about herself in their wake.

PS: Burn This Letter Please

In-person on Friday, Sep 17, 9:20pm at Cineplex Park Lane, tickets here.
An overlooked chapter of pre-Stonewall 2SLGBTQ+ history was unearthed in a box of letters written by 1950s New York drag queens. Here, delving into the unexpected trove, is a mix of original interviews, archival footage and stylized recreation, creating a documentary that sees members of a generation of the gay community telling their story for the first time. Peep the trailer below:

P.S. Burn This Letter Please (Tease) from Jennifer Tiexiera on Vimeo.

What to watch at FIN Atlantic International Film Festival: Sat Sep 18

By Morgan Mullin

Poly Styrene is the godmother of riot grrl and afropunk. On Saturday, a documentary at FIN dives into her legacy.

What to watch at FIN Atlantic International Film Festival: Sun Sep 19

By Morgan Mullin

When Indigenous teen Adira discovers a love of online streaming, her ascent to professional status and Twitch celebrity-dom come in quick succession in Stream Me.

Movie review: Wildhood’s ephemeral glow

By Morgan Mullin

Phillip Lewitski (left) and Avery Winters-Anthony (centre) co-star in Wildhood.

Dawn, Her Dad and the Tractor drives it home

By Morgan Mullin

Maya V. Henry stars as Dawn.
More »

Latest in Cultural Festivals

CBC’s “lust, legacy and lobster” show Moonshine stays true to Nova Scotia

By Chris Stoodley

Jennifer Finnigan plays a familiar character in Moonshine, the sibling who left Nova Scotia and causes chaos by returning.

What to watch at the 2021 FIN Atlantic International Film Festival

By Morgan Mullin

The fest's closing flick, Official Competition, is like a glitter-doused cocktail of The Room and Jane, The Virgin.

It’s lights, camera action for FIN Atlantic Film Festival 2021

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax filmmaker Seth A. Smith's much-awaited horror flick Tin Can is showing at FIN.

Movie review: Wildhood’s ephemeral glow

By Morgan Mullin

Phillip Lewitski (left) and Avery Winters-Anthony (centre) co-star in Wildhood.

