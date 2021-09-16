What to watch at FIN Atlantic International Film Festival: Fri Sep 17

8:37 Rebirth
Available for the festival’s duration on FIN Stream or in-person at Cineplex Park Lane Friday, Sep 17, 9:30pm, tickets here.
When the clock hits 8:37 and a trigger is pulled, two teens from different backgrounds become linked forever—their lives veering onto new paths as a result. Mutual destruction awaits when we catch up with them 22 years later, as one might lose his life and the other, his sanity. Directed by Halifax’s Juanita Peters.
All My Puny Sorrows
Based on the smash 2014 novel by Miriam Toews (and co-written by the author), this film follows two Mennonite sisters who have left their religious life behind. As they forge a path forward, one is a suicidal concert pianist. The other is a struggling writer, grappling with her sister’s choices and making discoveries about herself in their wake.
PS: Burn This Letter Please
An overlooked chapter of pre-Stonewall 2SLGBTQ+ history was unearthed in a box of letters written by 1950s New York drag queens. Here, delving into the unexpected trove, is a mix of original interviews, archival footage and stylized recreation, creating a documentary that sees members of a generation of the gay community telling their story for the first time. Peep the trailer below:
P.S. Burn This Letter Please (Tease) from Jennifer Tiexiera on Vimeo.