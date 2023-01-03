What Halifax’s scene needs in 2023

The crisp freshness of a new year is here, a blank page of possibility awaiting. New notebooks are cracking their spines as plans are hatched and goals are set out in permanent ink.

As the calendar flips, there’s no shortage of things Halifax could choose to focus on, from enabling food security to keeping the rent cap.

But, as 2023 dawns, I’ve got some particular visions and dreams for the city’s arts and culture sector. Here are my biggest hopes for the 12 months ahead of us:

I hope Hopscotch Festival is just getting started

Yes, things went wonky for a bit there for Hopscotch Festival in 2022, with event headliner JPEGMAFIA cancelling his hurricane-rescheduled show hours before he was slated to hit the stage. (In a flurry of social media posts, both the artist and the organization blamed the airline. He’d eventually play a Halifax gig on Dec. 10.) But! Let’s not forget that last year, the city’s largest celebration of hip hop brought three of the biggest MCs in the game (alongside JPEGMAFIA, it also produced shows by Conway The Machine and Freddie Gibbs to town for raucous, sold-out shows that were some of the best concerts of 2022).





Considering it’s also a fest that built its name on tons of free or affordable all-ages entertainment—and that it’s always shone a light on local MCs at all stages of their careers— it’s easy to remember why it’s one of the city’s most exciting annual events. Here’s hoping that 2023 sees the fest pulling in even bigger stars. Just sayin’, but both Chief Keef *and* Migos member Offset are slated to drop new records this year. Time to manifest!