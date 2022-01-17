The Coast
The 218-page report about defunding the Halifax police has 36 recommendations and received input from more than 2,300 residents.

What defunding the police means in Halifax

The final report on defining defunding is out, with 36 recommendations about accountability, reforms, detasking and money.

By

On Monday, January 17 the final report from the defining defunding the police subcommittee of the Halifax Board of Police Commissioners was presented at the commissioners’ virtual meeting.

The 218-page report is the culmination of months of work by committee members El Jones, Tari Ajadi, Julia Rodgers, Harry Critchley and others. “The report is the result of many hours of labour and care from people in the community. It is also a start—not an end—to public engagement and involvement around defunding and provides a roadmap for the Police Board and the municipality moving forward,” said Jones through a press release.

Related
Signs at the June 2 Halifax protest for George Floyd, whose death at the hands of Minneapolis police has four officers charged with murder.

What does “defund the police” mean to you?: To get your thoughts, Halifax’s committee to define defunding police released a survey.

Related
The committee for defining defunding doesn’t have the power to direct the board to make changes.

Defining defunding police committee gets important approval from police board: With approval from the board it can finally get to work.

The committee engaged in months of public consultation and received 2,351 submissions from community members. The results saw more women (69 percent) and gender diverse people (79 percent) say they were in favour of defunding the police than men (41 percent). Overall, 56.8 percent of people were in favour of defunding police as a concept.

“A friend was once pulled over with me in the car and it was a standard stop but five other police cars pulled up,” said one submission. “It was very stressful for no reason…my friend driving just forgot to turn her lights on or something.”

“I do not support defunding police though I would like police to consider how they spend their budget,” said a different community member. “I struggle with the purchases of armoured vehicles and body cameras.”

The report was first requested by the BOPC in early March 2021. Jones said the total cost was $9,000 for graphic design and community consultations, and no subcommittee members were paid for the project.

On Monday, Jones and the other main authors of the report held a technical briefing to go over the details in advance of the presentation to the BOPC. “As we looked at the surveys, as we heard from community and community service organizations, a certain picture emerged of what people wanted what people's concerns were,” said Jones on Zoom. “And in aggregating those, we put them into four connected sections.”

“People very much get scared when they hear defunding the police because what they hear is not having anything that keeps social order. And we wanted to try and shift that idea through the report.”

tweet this

In total, 36 recommendations come from the report, divided into four pillars: internal accountability and oversight reforms; detasking or retasking to community service providers; legislative reforms; and financial reforms.

In the end, the main recommendations are aimed less towards defunding and more towards detasking and providing more funding to capable community organizations, and reducing Halifax Regional Police budget increases as opposed to decreasing the HRP budget outright.

“That is really in many ways the core of what defunding looks like in practice,” said Jones. “Detasking is simply moving tasks from the police that they are not equipped to do that more properly belong in other sectors, such as mental health care.”

Other areas to detask include sexual assault responses, housing and addictions, and even traffic. But there’s no exact number given in the report of how much funding should be reallocated, partly because, as Jones said, “we cannot possibly know what the capacities of community service organizations are.”

The sectors and jurisdictions that are specified in each of the 36 recommendations vary. For example, recommendation 1 is that the Police Board conduct a “comprehensive independent review of all training programs delivered by the HRP and RCMP, with the aim of promoting transparency, accountability, and public confidence in the training police receive.”

Recommendation 26 is that “Regional Council should examine opportunities to remedy funding gaps (including gaps in operational funding) in sexual assault prevention and response services in the municipality through the creation of a grant program.”

And recommendation 31 is that “The Police Board and Regional Council should aim to bring per capita spending on the HRP more closely in line with cities of comparable size and population across Canada, such as London, Ontario (especially in light of rising costs associated with the Halifax District RCMP).

“Detasking is simply moving tasks from the police that they are not equipped to do that more properly belong in other sectors, such as mental health care.”

tweet this

Jones said she hopes the practical recommendations of the report will avoid being sensationalized or overly politicized, and that even those who are against “defunding” the police can appreciate it and start to think differently about reallocating resources.

“As defunding has become a slogan, it’s become politicized in the way that people hear it and they associate it with a number of things. So one of the things we wanted to do in the report was clarify it and perhaps demystify it,” Jones said.

“People very much get scared when they hear defunding the police because what they hear is not having anything that keeps social order—that we would just have a state of disorder and violence and fear. And we wanted to try and shift that idea through the report, and address the idea that we don't need to invest all of our social energies into punishment, we can also seek other solutions. The police should be a last resort and not a first resort.”

Jones’ presentation of the report to the Board of Police Commissioners was agenda item 10.2.1 at Monday’s meeting, the video version of which can be found on YouTube. After presenting the outline of the report, board members including Carole MacDougall and city councillors Lisa Blackburn, Lindell Smith and Becky Kent thanked Jones and the subcommittee for their work.

“I think you hit on a lot of the main points,” said Smith. “And in a future meeting, we can dig down a little deeper if needed.”

Related
Halifax council not interested in defunding police

Halifax council not interested in defunding police: During election szn, some councillors said they supported it. Come budget time, they backtracked.

Related
The petition lists several concerns, including reports of “some police officers removing name tags” during the shelter siege at the old Halifax Memorial Library on August 18.

Petition calls for a full investigation of police actions during the shelter siege: East Coast Prison Justice Society wants your help asking for “an independent, civilian review of the Halifax Regional Police's actions on August 18.”

“Just wanted to personally thank Doctor Jones and her team, an amazing job,” said Blackburn. “This report is everything I wanted it to be and then some, and just a heads up that at the next meeting I’ll be bringing forward a motion.”

Blackburn said that motion would be to form another BOPC subcommittee to go over the 36 recommendations in detail and determine who had jurisdiction over each. MacDougall said she would second that motion.

To show that the BOPC was taking the report seriously, commissioner Kent moved to accept the report and thank the subcommittee, which was passed unanimously. Commissioner Smith said the report would be reviewed again at the next meeting, and the board would likely have “a meeting specifically focused on this” in the future.

Tags

About The Author

Victoria Walton

Victoria Walton

Once a freelancer, Victoria has been a full-time reporter with The Coast since April 2020, covering everything from COVID-19 to small business to politics and social justice. Originally from the Annapolis Valley, she graduated from the University of King’s College School of Journalism in 2017.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Speaking of...

New instructions to police expected to strengthen ban on street checks

By Lyndsay Armstrong

“Today's change makes it clear that police must use the criminal law standard of reasonable suspicion before detaining a person or collecting identifying information without their consent,” said Nova Scotia attorney general Brad Johns.

Police board seeks independent advice on independent review of shelter siege

By Victoria Walton

As seen on Zoom during the Board of Police Commissioners meeting are, clockwise from top left, chair Lindell Smith, Becky Kent, Halifax Regional Police chief Dan Kinsella and Harry Critchley.

Halifax police chief Kinsella defends use of force at the Memorial Library shelter protest

By Lyndsay Armstrong

“A number of my officers were assaulted yesterday, kicked, punched and head butted," said chief Kinsella. "That’s the situation they were faced with, and they responded appropriately.”

Despite a year of calls to defund the police, council adds $2.7 million to HRP’s budget

By Caora McKenna

Mayor Mike Savage voted with the majority of Halifax Regional Council to extra-fund the police. THE COAST
More »

Latest in City

No respite from COVID at Halifax shelters

By Victoria Walton

The Dartmouth modular units are here, but a COVID outbreak in shelters is slowing down move-in.

Housing crisis update: what you missed over the holidays

By Victoria Walton

A wooden deck is being built at People's Park as a "kitchen floor" to keep food off the muddy ground.

Halifax announces lineup for virtual NYE concert

By Victoria Walton

Clockwise: Terra Spencer (photo Mark Davidson), DJ OK TK (photo via Facebook), DJ Cloverdale (photo via Facebook), Neon Dreams (file photo)

Nova Scotia students will return to classrooms January 10

By Victoria Walton

Education minister Becky Druhan held an update on December 28 alongside chief medical officer of health doctor Robert Strang
More »
More City »
All News + Opinion »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

COVID cases, hospitalizations and news for Nova Scotia on Monday, Jan 17

By Team Coast

COVID cases, hospitalizations and news for Nova Scotia on Monday, Jan&nbsp;17

Halifax engineer questions province's $1,250+ HEPA filter purchase

By Lyndsay Armstrong

HEPA filters have been installed in schools that previously relied on opened windows or doors for ventilation.

Making peace with two years of COVID

By Victoria Walton

Making peace with two years of COVID (2)

Nova Scotia daycare costs reduced

By Lyndsay Armstrong

The joint federal-provincial announcement featured (from top left, clockwise) MP Sean Fraser, prime minister Justin Trudeau and NS premier Tim Houston.

Member Associations

© 2022 Coast Publishing Ltd.