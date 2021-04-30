News + Opinion
April 30, 2021 News + Opinion » COVID-19

Tired: Sleeping on AstraZeneca and allowing vaccine waste. Wired: Knowing the best vax is the available one.

“We’re going to be throwing vaccines in the garbage and it could’ve been in somebody’s arm.” 

People are spamming pharmacies’ non-existent waitlists for other vaccines while AstraZeneca shots expire.

By

Tags: ,

