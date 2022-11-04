We're giving away two tickets to see disco treasure Boney M. at the Scotiabank Centre Nov 22

By

Four-piece disco act Boney M. is returning to Halifax this November, just in time to remind you that it's the group responsible for one of the GOAT-est holiday albums ever: The 1984 opus Christmas with Boney M. The band is bringing along original lead singer Liz Mitchell, too, meaning this is gonna be one red-hot ticket.
(To catch up any non-superfans reading this: The break-ups and make-ups of Boney M. feels like disco's answer to Fleetwood Mac or Guns 'n' Roses, with various line-ups of the band forming and dissolving since the 1980s. The Halifax gig, though, sees all original group members back in the sequinned saddle.)

If all this hasn't convinced you to bust out your body glitter, here's something that might: The Coast is giving away two tickets for the November 22 Scotiabank Centre show. To enter, all you have to do is sign up for our free daily newsletter and reply to the November 14 email telling us you wanna go.

Wishing you good luck and deep grooves!

