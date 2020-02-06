News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

February 06, 2020 News + Opinion » Letters

Speaking for The Coast: Welcome to the new 

Start the presses!

By
click to enlarge Copies of The Coast rolling off the press.
  • Copies of The Coast rolling off the press.

Editor's note: Except for the bit at the end about going on a field trip through our Instagram account, this piece is optimized for reading in the print version of The Coast. Pick one up today!

Something changed. This Coast you're reading is different somehow. The fonts and the sections and the layout—they're still the same. But the paper is bit easier to fold up, take home and read offline. It's like Baby Yoda.

We've been trying to keep you updated on our press situation, and this week marks the first issue on a new press for The Coast. We've changed our size four times since we started in 1993, for a variety of practical and aesthetic reasons. This time was definitely on the practical side: Canadian publishing giant TC Transcontinental decided to close its last remaining cold-set presses in Atlantic Canada. When last week's Coast finished printing, after 27 years of printing us every week, Transcon stopped its newspaper press forever.

But it's OK. We are still printing in the city—on the Chronicle Herald's press—where our drivers can pick up papers for their routes and have The Coast on the streets for your Thursday morning habit.

To start our printing relationship with the Herald on the right foot, last week a group of Coasties visited the Herald's plant in Bedford. We met the press crew, and saw a sample edition of The Coast get printed. To make you part of this field trip, we took all sorts of photos and videos that you can see on the @thecoasthalifax Instagram page. Look for the "how it's made" moment, and enjoy the magic of print.

———

What do you think of the new Coast? Let me know at editor@thecoast.ca.

Tags:

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Latest in Letters

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Survey Asks

What should be built on the Museum of Natural History's parking lot?

  • Waterslide and splash pad
  • Quarry
  • Football stadium (miniature)
  • Statue of Waye Mason

View Results

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Bloody business   (Savage Love)
  2. Street check report confirms what Black Haligonians have known for years   (City)
  3. Take the Sex and Dating Survey and heat winter up   (City)
  4. The skin you're in   (Shoptalk)
  5. Letters to the editor, April 5, 2018   (Letters)
  6. Eastern Shore rallies behind Owls Head parklands   (Environment)
  7. Giving—and taking back—the threesome rain cheque   (Savage Love)
  8. Not every bridge must be burned, Sagittarius   (Free Will Astrology)
  9. The long game   (Savage Love)
  10. EDNA and jane's next door have sold to Andy's East Coast Kitchen   (Food + Drink Feature)

Opinionated

More »

Reality Bites

More »

Shoptalk

More »

In Print This Week

Vol 27, No 37
February 6, 2020

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.