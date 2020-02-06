Speaking for The Coast: Welcome to the new 

click to enlarge Copies of The Coast rolling off the press.

Editor's note: Except for the bit at the end about going on a field trip through our Instagram account, this piece is optimized for reading in the print version of The Coast. Pick one up today!



Something changed. This Coast you're reading is different somehow. The fonts and the sections and the layout—they're still the same. But the paper is bit easier to fold up, take home and read offline. It's like Baby Yoda.

We've been trying to keep you updated on our press situation, and this week marks the first issue on a new press for The Coast. We've changed our size four times since we started in 1993, for a variety of practical and aesthetic reasons. This time was definitely on the practical side: Canadian publishing giant TC Transcontinental decided to close its last remaining cold-set presses in Atlantic Canada. When last week's Coast finished printing, after 27 years of printing us every week, Transcon stopped its newspaper press forever.

But it's OK. We are still printing in the city—on the Chronicle Herald's press—where our drivers can pick up papers for their routes and have The Coast on the streets for your Thursday morning habit.

To start our printing relationship with the Herald on the right foot, last week a group of Coasties visited the Herald's plant in Bedford. We met the press crew, and saw a sample edition of The Coast get printed. To make you part of this field trip, we took all sorts of photos and videos that you can see on the @thecoasthalifax Instagram page. Look for the "how it's made" moment, and enjoy the magic of print.

What do you think of the new Coast? Let me know at editor@thecoast.ca.