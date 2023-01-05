 Weekly COVID deaths, cases and data in Nova Scotia (Jan. 19 update) | COVID-19 | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST

Weekly COVID deaths, cases and data in Nova Scotia (Jan. 19 update)

Infographics of new infections, pandemic fatalities and COVID-19 patients in hospital, from the first wave in 2020 to omicron 2023.

By

Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.
Shortcut to data visualizations
Cases 2023    Deaths 2023    Hospitalizations 2023    Pandemic infections    Weekly deaths    Pandemic patients    Death toll   

The omicron variant arrived in Nova Scotia at the end of 2021—Dec. 8 by the province's official count—making 2022 the first full year of the omicron COVID pandemic. 2023 will be the second, unless either the disease officially becomes endemic, or a new variant becomes dominant (Kraken is an omicron variant, but China's infection hotbed could conceivably produce a whole new strain). No matter what happens, this page will track Nova Scotia's 2023 pandemic numbers as reported at its COVID data dashboard.

The Coast created the following infographics to make the info more accessible—easy to find, easy to understand (hopefully), easy to see in the full pandemic context. We’ll update these charts and graphs when the dashboard updates, which is usually weekly on Thursdays. The page is broken into two sections: Graphs dating back only to the start of 2023, and graphs dating to March 2020 for the full pandemic picture. For further reference, click here for the 2022 version of this page and its charts.

2023 COVID statistics for Nova Scotia

INFECTIONS IN 2023

back to top

DEATHS IN 2023

back to top

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN 2023

back to top

Nova Scotia’s entire pandemic by the numbers

AVERAGE INFECTIONS

back to top

WEEKLY DEATHS

back to top

TOTAL DEATHS

back to top

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS
This chart doesn't go all the way back to 2020 because the province only started reporting the number of COVID patients admitted to hospital each week in 2022.

back to top

Tags

About The Author

Kyle Shaw

Kyle is the editor of The Coast. He was a founding member of the newspaper in 1993 and was the paper’s first publisher. Kyle occasionally teaches creative nonfiction writing (think magazine-style #longreads) and copy editing at the University of King’s College School of Journalism.
Read More about Kyle Shaw
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in COVID-19

Year 4 of COVID starts under a Kraken cloud

By Kyle Shaw

Year 4 of COVID starts under a Kraken cloud

Nova Scotian COVID in 2022: Deaths, cases and hospitalizations

By Kyle Shaw

Nova Scotian COVID in 2022: Deaths, cases and hospitalizations

Making sense of this nonsensical COVID year

By Kyle Shaw

Making sense of this nonsensical COVID year

A year into omicron, Dr. Strang wants to talk flu

By Kyle Shaw

A year into omicron, Dr. Strang wants to talk flu
More »
More COVID-19
All News + Opinion

C19 Need to Know

Recent Comments

Trending

Renting in Halifax in 2023? Bring cash—and lots of it

By Martin Bauman

Renting in Halifax in 2023? Bring cash—and lots of it

First look at East Cup Cafe—Halifax’s newest coffee roastery

By Martin Bauman

First look at East Cup Cafe—Halifax’s newest coffee roastery

How a simple poll about snow explains atrocities

By Matt Stickland

How a simple poll about snow explains atrocities

Nova Scotia’s emergency departments are facing a “complete unravelling”

By Martin Bauman

Nova Scotia’s emergency departments are facing a “complete unravelling”

Member Associations

© 2023 Overstory Media Group