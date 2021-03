We made a couple Suez Ship memes And we're sharing here in case you're not on the socials much.

ova Scotia's temporary protections for renters are only in place until either the state of emergency ends or April 1, 2022, whichever comes first.The protections cap rent increases for tenants who stay in the unit they are already renting, but has no restrictions on units that new tenants are moving into , and plenty of Nova Scotians continue to be renovicted while demand remains so high for apartments some landlords are hosting bidding wars for apartments.Who will find freedom first, the Ever Given , or Halifax's renters?

