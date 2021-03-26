We made a couple Suez Ship memes 

click to enlarge
🚢 🌊 🌀 🍆 🤦 🚧 🏞️ 🚧 🚢 🚜 👷♀️ 💪 🔧 🚜 🚢 ❗ 💻 👩💻 👨💻 🃏 🍆 😹 🤭 🥂
abacapress.com, meming by THE COAST
ova Scotia's temporary protections for renters
are only in place until either the state of emergency ends or April 1, 2022, whichever comes first.
The protections cap rent increases for tenants who stay in the unit they are already renting, but has no restrictions on units that new tenants are moving into
, and plenty of Nova Scotians continue to be renovicted while demand remains so high for apartments some landlords are hosting bidding wars for apartments.
Who will find freedom first, the Ever Given
, or Halifax's renters?
Theodore Tugboat is leaving Halifax. Ambassatours announced today that the grinning icon has been sold and will be heading to Hamilton, Ontario to be a "marine career ambassador" as soon as he gets back from helping out in Egypt.
