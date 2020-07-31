News + Opinion
City

"We have a story to tell," says organizer of Operation Black Lives Matter North Preston 

Tomorrow, August 1, the North Preston Action Committee along with descendants of African Americans living in Nova Scotia are hosting a Black Lives Matter rally. It will take place at the Cenotaph next to the North Preston Recreation Center scheduled to begin at 2pm.

The flyer for the event says it will review the $10 million per day going towards the RCMP budget and RCMP act, talk about redirecting that funding into community development in North Preston, and call on the house to recognize that there is systemic racism in the RCMP.

Many North Preston community members have reached a boiling point and want to address various issues affecting the community.

One of the problems being North Preston seniors not having deeds to their properties, although $2.5 million was invested by the Government of Nova Scotia to deal with this situation. Another being the unregulated presence of police in their community.

North Preston along with Lake Loon and Cherry Brook were also publicly named and shamed by Premier MacNeil during a press release back in April, when he singled out these communities for not following COVID restrictions.

Event organizer Evangeline Downey says there will be special guests at the event, but the lineup is still under wraps. 

“We have a story to tell,” says Downey. 

