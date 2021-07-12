News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

July 12, 2021 News + Opinion » City

“We don’t want another Trinity Bellwoods” for Halifax shelters 

Toronto sent police to bust up a park camp. How will HRM handle Tuesday’s deadline?

By

Tags:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

African Nova Scotian Justice Institute an Atlantic first
First look: Slowly Slowly ethical fashion and beauty shop
NS adds 264 beds for long-term care, needs 1,300
Halifax Fringe Festival’s 2021 event is a-go
7 tips for how to ask about someone’s vaccine status
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Nova Scotia's slowing vax uptake hurts national rank   (COVID-19)
  2. What the vaccine plateau means for Phase 4 opening   (COVID-19)
  3. Field Guide owners to open new, “grown up” restaurant   (Food)
  4. 7 tips for how to ask about someone’s vaccine status   (COVID-19)
  5. COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Sunday, Jul 11   (COVID-19)
  6. Canada vaccination tracker to chart national vax rates   (COVID-19)
  7. COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Monday, Jul 12   (COVID-19)
  8. NS adds 264 beds for long-term care, needs 1,300   (City)
  9. First look: Slowly Slowly ethical fashion and beauty shop   (Shoptalk)
  10. Where to get a rapid COVID-19 test this week (July 6-July 11)   (COVID-19)

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.