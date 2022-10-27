Alexander Keith’s Brewery.
Alexander Keith’s Brewery.

We caught the ghost of Alexander Keith on camera

On a mission to prove that ghosts are real, we ran in to Halifax's most famous one.

Last week, we asked our readers if they think ghosts are real. The results are in, and it turns out the majority of Haligonians (or at least the ones who answer our weekly polls) believe the dead walk among us. On Twitter, 66% of respondents said ghosts are real, and on Instagram a whopping 73% said the same.

So we set out in search of proof. Three Coast staffers: Alyssa Goulart, Jennifer Lee and myself, formed a team we call the Coastbusters (get it?) and visited one of Halifax's most iconically haunted locations: The Alexander Keith's brewery. We heard from the staff about their paranormal encounters with the man himself, and then tried our luck to see if we could get a hello from the long-dead brewer.

And guess what? Mr. Keith made his presence known. We now whole-heartedly believe that ghosts are real, and we met one. Don't believe us? Watch below.

Kaija Jussinoja

Kaija Jussinoja is a news reporter at The Coast
Everything you need to know about HRM council’s Oct. 25 meeting

By Matt Stickland

Much ado about data at HRM's Oct. 24 executive council meeting

By Matt Stickland

When you can watch Mattea Roach on Jeopardy! in November

By Kaija Jussinoja

Blue Mountain Birch Cove Lakes at risk after Supreme Court of Canada decision

By Matt Stickland

A recession is here. Can Halifax’s small businesses hold on?

By Martin Bauman

Weekly COVID deaths, cases and hospitalizations in NS (Oct 27 update)

By Kyle Shaw

When you can watch Mattea Roach on Jeopardy! in November

By Kaija Jussinoja

Everything you need to know about HRM council’s Oct. 25 meeting

By Matt Stickland

