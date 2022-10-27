We caught the ghost of Alexander Keith on camera

So we set out in search of proof. Three Coast staffers: Alyssa Goulart, Jennifer Lee and myself, formed a team we call the Coastbusters (get it?) and visited one of Halifax's most iconically haunted locations: The Alexander Keith's brewery. We heard from the staff about their paranormal encounters with the man himself, and then tried our luck to see if we could get a hello from the long-dead brewer.
And guess what? Mr. Keith made his presence known. We now whole-heartedly believe that ghosts are real, and we met one. Don't believe us? Watch below.